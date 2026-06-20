Alfa Romeo Tonale successor coming in 2028: everything we know about design, platform, engines and prices

Production of the current Alfa Romeo Tonale at Stellantis’ Pomigliano d’Arco plant should end by November 2027, opening the way for a successor that will come from a different site. The compact SUV’s heir will move to Melfi, where Stellantis is concentrating a new family of models based on the STLA Medium platform. It will become the fifth model planned for the Italian plant.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale successor coming between 2027 and 2028

The change of production base will also bring a dimensional increase. The future crossover should exceed 4.6 metres in length, compared with 4.52 metres for the current Tonale. This growth should allow Alfa Romeo to offer more interior space and a stronger road presence, bringing the model closer to premium rivals in the C-SUV segment. It remains unclear whether Alfa Romeo will keep the Tonale name or choose a different badge, a plausible option if the project marks a clear break from the current generation.

The STLA Medium platform will allow Alfa Romeo to build the powertrain range around hybrid and electric configurations. For the battery-electric version, rumours point to a front-wheel-drive variant and a more powerful dual-motor model with all-wheel drive, although official technical details have not yet arrived. A high-performance version with Veloce or Quadrifoglio character also remains uncertain. For now, that possibility stays in the field of speculation and will depend on the overall strategy Stellantis assigns to the model.

From a design point of view, the new SUV should represent a significant evolution over the current Tonale. Alfa Romeo is expected to focus on sleeker proportions, a more decisive front end and a silhouette that moves away from the image of a traditional compact SUV. The cabin will also play a delicate role, because the brand will need to improve materials, technology and perceived quality without sacrificing the driver-focused layout that remains part of Alfa Romeo’s identity.

Prices will almost certainly rise compared with the current entry point of the Tonale, due to the larger dimensions, the newer platform and a more clearly defined premium positioning. However, it is still too early for precise figures.

The new model should arrive between 2027 and 2028. It will represent an important test for Alfa Romeo, showing whether the brand can strengthen its presence in the C-SUV segment after the Junior and the Tonale facelift with a product capable of competing in both European and international markets.