Alfa Romeo’s current range does not include a station wagon, and many enthusiasts still find that absence hard to accept. An independent render by Bruno Callegarin has reopened the debate by imagining a Giulia Sportwagon. It does not preview any upcoming model, but it taps into a desire that many fans have never really abandoned, especially those who still remember the 156 Sportwagon and 159 Sportwagon. Those cars managed to combine elegance, practicality and driving pleasure, offering an Italian alternative to German premium wagons.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon imagined as the comeback fans have wanted for years

Callegarin’s render tries to recover that spirit. His imagined Giulia keeps the sporty proportions of the sedan, with a long hood, aggressive front end and wide tracks, but adds a longer and more functional rear section. The result feels closer to a low, muscular shooting brake than to a traditional family wagon, a car designed more to stir emotions than to chase maximum cargo capacity. On paper, that balance could have worked well in Europe, where sporty station wagons still keep a loyal audience despite the market’s shift toward SUVs and crossovers.

With the current Giulia generation, Alfa Romeo chose a different path. The brand focused on the sedan and the Stelvio, leaving a wagon version out of the range. That decision makes sense when looking at SUV sales, but it also left a space that part of the public would have liked Alfa Romeo to occupy.

The idea also arrives at a moment of uncertainty for the Giulia itself. Rumors and delays have surrounded the next generation several times, and Alfa Romeo has not yet clarified its final body style, technical layout or arrival timing. It remains to be seen whether the brand will keep a classic sedan, move toward crossover-like proportions or completely reinterpret the model.

In this context, the Giulia Sportwagon remains only a digital project with no official confirmation. The reaction to the render, however, confirms that interest in a sporty Alfa Romeo wagon still exists and remains far from marginal.