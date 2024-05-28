New Alfa Romeo E-SUV to be produced in Detroit starting from 2027

As is well known, Alfa Romeo intends to launch a new car every year. However, an exception could be made in 2027 when, according to some rumors, the Biscione brand could present two new models. We are talking, specifically, about the new generation of Alfa Romeo Tonale and the brand new E-SUV mainly intended for the American market. The transition from now to 2027 includes, however, the arrival on the market of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive on the market starting next year, thus preceding the new Alfa Romeo Giulia which will arrive in 2026. In both cases, it is known that these models will be produced at the current production plant in Cassino, Italy, using the new Stellantis STLA Large platform as a base, revised on the basis of the contribution of the refined Giorgio platform on which both D-segment models of the brand are based today.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be produced in Detroit from 2027, while the new generation of Tonale will arrive earlier than expected

From a document published by CocheSpias, some very interesting indiscretions emerge about the future that will come regarding the new Alfa Romeo branded models, beyond the already mentioned Giulia and Stelvio. It emerges that starting from 2027, two new models will arrive. Alongside the already planned E-SUV, there will also be room for a new generation of Alfa Romeo Tonale, initially scheduled for 2030. The C-SUV, which is currently boosting the Biscione’s sales numbers pending data on the new Alfa Romeo Junior, will change platform and, consequently, also the production plant, abandoning the current one in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Tonale will first of all adopt the new STLA Medium platform, abandoning the Small one shared with the Jeep Compass, simultaneously migrating to the Stellantis Melfi plant where all the models made on the basis of this platform are located. The dimensional values should therefore not change, compared to what has already been seen currently, and above all it will maintain the typical shapes and prerogatives of a medium-sized SUV.

In the brand’s initial intentions in relation to a large SUV, probably also available in a seven-seater variant, there was the desire to allocate the model exclusively to the American market. The future Alfa Romeo E-SUV, exclusively electric, will also arrive in 2027 and will be produced in the United States. Specifically, based on the document shared by CocheSpias, the chosen plant would be the Stellantis one in Jefferson North in Detroit, Michigan.

The future large SUV will still be based on the STLA Large platform already used for the next Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the new Dodge Charger Daytona. On both Alfa Romeo’s models, official statements and communications are still lacking, but the line seems to have been traced.