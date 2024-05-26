2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: major changes ahead for the SUV

After officially presenting the Alfa Romeo Junior, the next launch of the brand will be the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Its debut has already been confirmed for the second half of 2025. As we mentioned in another article, the Italian brand plans to launch a new car every year, and various new developments are planned until 2030.

Radical changes are expected for the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025, being the second generation of the celebrated model, will undergo significant changes compared to the current version. The new Stelvio will have a new platform, the STLA Large, which will obviously lead to major changes in the automaker’s D-segment vehicle. The exterior design will also be modified quite radically, becoming more sporty and aerodynamic compared to the current version.

Those who have already seen the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, previewed to Stellantis dealers in recent months, say it is truly splendid. There is a good chance that this car could bring great satisfaction to Stellantis’ premium brand globally in the coming years. As stated by brand CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, the future of upcoming models will depend on this vehicle, as well as the Alfa Romeo Junior.

There will also be major changes in terms of the engine range. The car will mostly have a range of electric powertrains, with the Quadrifoglio version offering a whopping 1,000 horsepower. According to the brand’s CEO, it “will be the most powerful SUV ever”. However, given that electric car sales are moving more slowly than expected globally, we cannot currently rule out that the brand’s strategy may change, also including versions with internal combustion engines in the range. The STLA Large is a multi-energy platform that can be used not only for electric cars but also for internal combustion engines.