Alfa Romeo: here’s what cars we can expect by 2030

Alfa Romeo‘s new strategy, which began with the Tonale in 2022, involves launching a new car every year. This was followed by the launch of the new 33 Stradale and the recent entry-level Junior. The brand’s CEO has already confirmed that in 2025 there will be the debut of the new Stelvio, while in 2026 the launch of the new Giulia is expected.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform and will still be produced at the Cassino plant, in Italy. In recent weeks, Stellantis has shown all the upcoming vehicles to dealers, and those who had the chance to see the new Stelvio model were very satisfied. This was not the case, however, for the new Giulia. Some were a bit taken aback by its design, with some rumors suggesting it as a sort of Tesla Model 3.

Both the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia are expected to have a Quadrifoglio version. Both should be exclusively electric and have over 1,000 horsepower. According to CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be the most powerful SUV ever. These, at the moment, are the models officially confirmed by the brand.

For 2027, the debut of a new Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected, mainly designed for the US and Chinese markets. Although it should arrive on the market only in an electric version, Imparato has questioned this strategy, stating that it could change with the upcoming elections in Europe and the United States.

For 2028, there is talk of a possible successor to the Giulietta, therefore a compact sedan. For this model, the brand is evaluating whether to keep the Giulietta name or opt for Alfetta or Brera. This model should have a coupé style with a truncated tail and designed mainly for the European market.

In 2029, the debut of an E-segment sedan is expected, which could take the name Alfa Romeo GTV. Finally, in 2030, the second generation of Tonale is expected, which, in all likelihood, will be exclusively electric. In the meantime, it is not excluded that exclusive models could be launched, just like the 33 Stradale. According to some rumors, in fact, a new Duetto could also arrive, but this will depend on the sales volumes of the upcoming models of the brand.