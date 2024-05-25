Will the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia be similar to the Audi A5?

New Alfa Romeo Giulia is set to debut in spring 2026, about a year after the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Currently, there are several rumors circulating online: while one speculates that the Giulia will remain a sedan but with a fastback profile similar to the Audi A5, the other suggests that the brand will transform the Giulia into another crossover. Which will be the truth?

Here are the latest rumors about the future design of the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Between these two, it is the first one that now seems to have a greater probability of occurring. This is also because once the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been confirmed, it would not make much sense to plan a crossover version of the Giulia as well. The CEO of the car manufacturer, Jean Philippe Imparato, stated that the design of the car has been precisely defined and will attract attention. “What we have designed is fantastic,” he said. “We could not define the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it.”

Let’s also recall that the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia will have the same platform as the new Dodge Charger, the STLA Large. Therefore, similar propulsion options are expected to be offered on the Alfa Romeo sedan. According to Imparato himself, the fully electric Giulia in the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version will have 1,000 HP thanks to a dual-motor configuration and all-wheel drive. Meanwhile, according to rumors, the base variant will offer 345 HP, while the mid-range Veloce could have around 800 horsepower.

What seems certain is that this car will have a very important role within the range of the Stellantis Group car manufacturer, which aims to become a global premium brand in markets such as the United States, Japan, the Middle East, and China.