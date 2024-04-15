2024 Dodge Charger Daytona: new details revealed on First Edition trim packages

A Dodge dealer has spilled the beans on the colors, packages, and options available for the upcoming 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona First Edition. This initial batch of electric muscle cars will arrive at dealerships soon, offered in three exterior colors: Diamond Black, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle. At launch, the Daytona will be available in two trim levels: R/T and Scat Pack. The R/T produces 496 horsepower, while the Scat Pack bumps that figure up to 670 horsepower.

Dodge Charger Daytona: details of the First Edition unveiled

The R/T First Edition comes standard with the Plus Package, which includes heated and ventilated leather performance seats, a 16-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, a stained glass roof, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and an 18-speaker Alpine audio system.

The Scat Pack First Edition adds the Track Pack, which includes Brembo six-piston red calipers, heated and ventilated front leather seats, a head-up display, and premium LED headlights. Some configurations also get a stained glass roof and the 18-speaker Alpine audio system. Another configuration features the Carbon & Suede Package, with Dark 20-inch aluminum wheels and carbon fiber accents. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Dodge Charger Daytona R/T – Configuration 1

Performance leather seats

Ventilated front seats

Heated second-row seats

Interior ambient lighting

16-inch digital instrument cluster

Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting

Illuminated door handles

Fixed panoramic glass roof

18-speaker Alpine PRO Premium audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier

20-inch x 9-inch dark aluminum wheels

255/45R20 A/S tires

Dark R/T fender badges

Dodge Charger Daytona R/T – Configuration 2

Performance leather seats

Ventilated front seats

Heated second-row seats

Interior ambient lighting

16-inch digital instrument cluster

Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting

Illuminated door handles

20-inch x 9-inch aluminum wheels

Red Interior

Demonic Red seats with perforated inserts

Red and silver stitching

Dodge Charger Scat Daytona – Configuration 1

Red Brembo 6-piston fixed front calipers

305/35R20 A/S front and 325/35R20 A/S rear tires

High-back leather/suede performance seats

Drive Experience Recorder (DXR) with forward camera and USB data output

Ventilated front seats

Heated second-row seats

Interior ambient lighting

Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting

Illuminated door handles

Fixed panoramic glass roof

18-speaker Alpine PRO Premium audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier

Carbon and Suede Package

20-inch x 11-inch dark aluminum wheels

Carbon fiber mirror caps

Carbon fiber center console

Carbon fiber I/P and door trim

Suede I/P center stack

Suede headliner and A-pillar

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – Configuration 2

Red Brembo 6-piston brake calipers

305/35R20 A/S front and 325/35R20 A/S rear tires

High-back leather/suede performance seats

Drive Experience Recorder (DXR) with forward camera and USB data output

Ventilated front seats

Heated second-row seats

Interior ambient lighting

Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting

Illuminated door handles

