2024 Dodge Charger Daytona: new details revealed on First Edition trim packages

A Dodge dealer has spilled the beans on the colors, packages, and options available for the upcoming 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona First Edition. This initial batch of electric muscle cars will arrive at dealerships soon, offered in three exterior colors: Diamond Black, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle. At launch, the Daytona will be available in two trim levels: R/T and Scat Pack. The R/T produces 496 horsepower, while the Scat Pack bumps that figure up to 670 horsepower.
Dodge Charger Daytona: details of the First Edition unveiled
The R/T First Edition comes standard with the Plus Package, which includes heated and ventilated leather performance seats, a 16-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, a stained glass roof, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and an 18-speaker Alpine audio system.
The Scat Pack First Edition adds the Track Pack, which includes Brembo six-piston red calipers, heated and ventilated front leather seats, a head-up display, and premium LED headlights. Some configurations also get a stained glass roof and the 18-speaker Alpine audio system. Another configuration features the Carbon & Suede Package, with Dark 20-inch aluminum wheels and carbon fiber accents. Pricing has not yet been announced.
Dodge Charger Daytona R/T – Configuration 1
- Performance leather seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Interior ambient lighting
- 16-inch digital instrument cluster
- Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting
- Illuminated door handles
- Fixed panoramic glass roof
- 18-speaker Alpine PRO Premium audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier
- 20-inch x 9-inch dark aluminum wheels
- 255/45R20 A/S tires
- Dark R/T fender badges
Dodge Charger Daytona R/T – Configuration 2
- Performance leather seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Interior ambient lighting
- 16-inch digital instrument cluster
- Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting
- Illuminated door handles
- 20-inch x 9-inch aluminum wheels
- Red Interior
- Demonic Red seats with perforated inserts
- Red and silver stitching
Dodge Charger Scat Daytona – Configuration 1
- Red Brembo 6-piston fixed front calipers
- 305/35R20 A/S front and 325/35R20 A/S rear tires
- High-back leather/suede performance seats
- Drive Experience Recorder (DXR) with forward camera and USB data output
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Interior ambient lighting
- Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting
- Illuminated door handles
- Fixed panoramic glass roof
- 18-speaker Alpine PRO Premium audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier
- Carbon and Suede Package
- 20-inch x 11-inch dark aluminum wheels
- Carbon fiber mirror caps
- Carbon fiber center console
- Carbon fiber I/P and door trim
- Suede I/P center stack
- Suede headliner and A-pillar
Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – Configuration 2
- Red Brembo 6-piston brake calipers
- 305/35R20 A/S front and 325/35R20 A/S rear tires
- High-back leather/suede performance seats
- Drive Experience Recorder (DXR) with forward camera and USB data output
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Interior ambient lighting
- Premium LED headlights with LED Cross Car DRL signature lighting
- Illuminated door handles
Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – Configuration 3
- Red Brembo 6-piston brake calipers
- 305/35R20 A/S front and 325/35R20 A/S rear tires
- High-back leather/suede performance seats
- Drive Experience Recorder (DXR) with forward camera and USB data output
- Fixed panoramic glass roof
- 18-speaker Alpine PRO Premium audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier