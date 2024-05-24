New Jeep Compass: has its debut date been revealed?

The new Jeep Compass seems to be close to its debut. According to the British magazine Auto Express, the development of the new model is at an advanced stage, and the official reveal is expected by the end of the year, likely in the last quarter. This model will adopt a new platform, will feature a completely renewed design, and will also include an electric version.

Will the new Jeep Compass debut by the end of 2024?

The new Jeep Compass will be a strategic model that will aim to maintain the sales performance of its predecessor. To achieve this goal, there will be a strong focus on advanced technology, energy efficiency, refined interiors, and safety. The new model will abandon the Small Wide 4×4 platform to adopt the modern STLA Medium base. This recently developed architecture, already used in the new generations of the Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland, will be employed on various mid-sized models of the Stellantis group. The new platform supports traditional, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Further technical details provided by the new platform concern the electrical specifications. The basic structure allows for a 400-volt electrical architecture and supports electric motors with power ranging from 220 HP to 390 HP, suggesting that the electric version of the new Jeep Compass will adopt these characteristics. Additionally, the platform enables charging from 20% to 80% in just 27 minutes and can accommodate batteries up to 98 kWh, offering a range between 500 and 700 km.

As for the exterior appearance, Auto Express expects that the lines of the new Compass will be more squared-off, aiming to convey a sense of enhanced aggressiveness and robustness. Regarding the interior, an integrated screen layout is expected, with finishes characterized by different textures and a package of advanced assistance features. The debut, as mentioned, will take place by the end of the year, starting from Europe and North America.