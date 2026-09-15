Alfa Romeo will return to the compact hatchback segment with a new five-door model

Alfa Romeo will return to the five-door compact segment while also adding a new SUV built in Italy. Stellantis’ announced plan expands the brand’s presence in the B- and C-segments, where Alfa Romeo wants to reach more customers by using platforms and powertrains shared across the group. Meanwhile, production of the current Giulia and Stelvio will continue as the company develops their successors.

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Alfa Romeo prepares Giulietta-style hatchback alongside new C-SUV

The future compact will effectively fill the space left by the Giulietta, which ended production in 2020. Stellantis has confirmed a C-segment hatchback based on the multi-energy STLA One platform, explicitly referencing the heritage of the 147 and Giulietta. The company has not announced its production name or launch date yet. Buyers looking for an Alfa Romeo in this size class will therefore once again have an alternative to an SUV.

A more immediate addition will come from the new C-SUV scheduled for production in Melfi by the end of 2027, as Emanuele Cappellano recently reiterated during an automotive meeting at Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy. The model will use the STLA Medium platform and offer multiple powertrain options, entering a segment where Alfa Romeo already competes with the Tonale.

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The Junior will continue to serve as Alfa Romeo’s entry-level model, with updates planned throughout its life cycle. Expanding the compact lineup will also give existing customers another option when they want to move into a larger vehicle without leaving the brand.

The current Giulia and Stelvio will remain in production through the end of 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions. Stellantis is studying new D-segment models for their eventual replacements, with both hybrid and electric powertrains under consideration. The company has not finalized the lineup or announced launch timing, but flexible platforms should allow Alfa Romeo to offer a broader range than the previously planned EV-only strategy.

Development of higher-volume models will continue alongside Alfa Romeo’s limited-production collector cars. Following the 33 Stradale, another special project will arrive through the BOTTEGAFUORISERIE program in the form of a limited-edition model.

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The shared operation with Maserati will also handle customization and performance-focused projects while overseeing the brands’ historic heritage. Its responsibilities include restoring and certifying classic cars, activities that will complement the development of new bespoke models.