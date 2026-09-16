This 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint race car is going dirt cheap

The meaning of “living on the edge” lives in a 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint.Converted into a full-fledged race car back in the 1990s and campaigned through 2011, this classic Italian coupe is currently sitting on a clean Michigan title and looking for a brave new captain.

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It’s being offered at absolute No Reserve. It means someone might accidentally snag a genuine vintage racer for the price of a modest weekend getaway.

Iconic red paint accented by green and white top stripes and white #60 on the hood, trunk, and doors. The Bertone-styled bodywork has shed every single ounce of road-going luxury. The factory bumpers went away long ago, replaced by weight-saving drilled front and rear valances. Up top, you’ll find A-pillar-mounted mirrors and acrylic rear side windows fed by functional NACA ducts.

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Rolling on 15-inch Tecnomagnesio alloy wheels wrapped in sticky Dunlop Racing rubber, the suspension relies on aftermarket control arms, trailing arms, and performance springs. Yes, stopping power has drum brakes at all four corners of this Giulietta Sprint. You had better start practicing your heel-toe downshifts and praying before every turn-in.

Inside, the stripped cockpit keeps things strictly business. You get a sturdy roll bar, low-back vinyl bucket seats clamped down by Simpson harnesses, and stamped Alfa Romeo metal door panels that remind you this isn’t some generic kit car.

The dashboard features a Pro-Comp tachometer with a companion stopwatch, a Veglia 120-mph speedometer, and extra AutoMeter gauges alongside a convex rearview mirror.

Power comes from a replacement 1.3-liter twin-cam inline-four. It breathes through double Weber side-draft carburetors and a custom airbox. There’s a five-speed manual transmission and a modified exhaust with a SpinTech muffler.

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An aluminum fuel cell resides in the trunk alongside that driver cooler, perfect for sweltering summer vintage track days. The sale includes a Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA) logbook, a spare 1.3L twin-cam engine, and an additional engine block for your future weekend garage meltdowns. Bids sit at a comical $1,250 with six days left on the clock. This loud, raw Giulietta Sprint is ready to turn heads.