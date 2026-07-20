Stellantis drops the Lancia Delta from its roadmap as everything rests on Gamma

With no new Delta included in Stellantis’ product plan through 2030, the upcoming Lancia Gamma now carries even greater importance. The crossover, expected to measure around 4.67 meters in length, will need to support the brand’s expansion beyond Italy and compete in Europe’s premium market, becoming the real test of the strategy launched with the new Ypsilon.

The original plan assigned complementary roles to three models. The Ypsilon would rebuild Lancia’s commercial base, the Gamma would raise its positioning and international ambitions, and the Delta would return the brand to the compact segment while reviving one of its most historic names. The updated roadmap now interrupts that progression before the third step and concentrates the risk on a smaller number of products.

Lancia’s future now depends on Gamma as Delta plans fade

The Delta should have completed this strategy with a modern and likely electrified C-segment model. Its name still carries enormous value in Lancia’s history and would have allowed the brand to re-enter one of Europe’s most important market categories. However, the model does not appear in the slide outlining the products planned before the end of the decade.

Its absence does not amount to an official cancellation. It does, however, indicate that Stellantis currently has no plans to launch the Delta by 2030 and that the project no longer follows the timeline discussed in previous years. For enthusiasts, that distinction matters. The company may not have abandoned the Delta permanently, but its return no longer forms part of the publicly announced roadmap.

Stellantis had reportedly considered the STLA One platform as a possible technical foundation. The modular architecture will support models across the B, C, and D segments, and the future Lancia compact could have shared some components with the next-generation Peugeot 308 expected toward the end of the decade. However, this remains an unconfirmed scenario rather than an announced industrial program.

The revised outlook may reflect a broader review of the strategy developed under Carlos Tavares. Stellantis now appears to favor more cautious decisions based on the sales performance of already approved models and the actual development of demand, especially in electrified and premium segments.

Until the end of the decade, resources and attention will therefore focus on the Gamma. Strong sales could create the conditions for Lancia to expand its lineup again, while disappointing results would make further investment more difficult to justify. The Delta now remains suspended between its historic value and the absence of a concrete launch schedule.