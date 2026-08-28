Alfa Romeo sets September 29 supplier convention for new 2027 C-SUV

Alfa Romeo will gather the companies involved in developing its new C-SUV at the Arese Museum on September 29, 2026. The date appears in an invitation for the “Alfa Romeo New C-UV Supplier Convention 2026”, accompanied by the slogan “Driving Together the Future.” The meeting concerns the model that will replace the Tonale in the lineup, although Alfa Romeo has not yet announced its commercial name.

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New Alfa Romeo C-SUV moves closer to reality ahead of late-2027 launch

A supplier convention allows the automaker to coordinate the companies that will contribute to vehicle production and the activities required to reach the industrial launch. The Arese event shows that the program is already actively involving the supply chain and has entered an advanced development phase.

The vehicle covered by a red sheet in the invitation image does not reveal any precise design details. It could simply be a graphic created for the event, although its overall proportions may loosely reflect the prototype. The “New C-UV” wording, however, clearly identifies the project at the center of the meeting.

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Alfa Romeo has already confirmed that the new SUV will debut in the fourth quarter of 2027 and enter production at Stellantis’ Melfi plant. The automaker assigned the design to the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin and will use the STLA Medium platform to support a multi-energy lineup. This means the range will not depend exclusively on an electric version, although Alfa Romeo has not yet detailed the available powertrains.

The Tonale name could disappear, as Alfa Romeo continues to refer to the vehicle simply as a new C-SUV rather than a new-generation Tonale in its official communications. That wording suggests the company may choose a different name. The current Tonale is also expected to end production in November 2027, around the same time the new C-SUV should make its public debut.

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Reports suggest the future model could exceed 4.6 meters, or about 181 inches, in length, compared with 4.53 meters for the current Tonale. Rumors have also mentioned a possible Quadrifoglio version, something the Tonale lineup currently lacks.

Emanuele Cappellano, head of Stellantis Enlarged Europe, showed the first real body detail on July 14. The teaser focused on the rear and previewed a lighting signature different from the Tonale’s.

The September 29 supplier convention could therefore become an important milestone for the project and may provide the first additional technical or official details. More importantly, it marks another concrete step in the industrial program leading to the new SUV’s scheduled debut just over a year later.