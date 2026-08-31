Neither too slow nor too expensive: Stellantis brought back the 160 HP diesel

At the Caravan Salon 2026 in Düsseldorf, Stellantis finally addressed an agonizing dilemma in the motorhome community: the uncomfortable gap between an underpowered RV and a wallet-draining flagship. Filling the obvious void between the entry-level 140 HP powertrain and the top-tier 180 HP monster, Stellantis has triumphantly reintroduced the 160-horsepower turbodiesel engine, a sweet-spot setup tailored specifically for motorhome builders and road-trip aficionados.

Advertisement

At the core of this comeback is a 2.2-liter third-generation MultiJet common-rail direct-injection engine pushing out 160 HP. Drivers opting for the standard six-speed manual gearbox get a respectable 380 Nm of torque, but those who value their left knee on steep mountain passes will prefer the eight-speed AT8 automatic transmission, which bumps torque output up to 400 Nm. When you are navigating an overloaded 3.5-ton house on wheels through bumper-to-bumper alpine traffic, managing a heavy clutch pedal is nobody’s idea of a relaxing vacation.

The upgraded AT8 torque converter promises smoother shifts, faster response times, and even a modest reduction in CO2 emissions, making tight campground arrival maneuvers far less nerve-wracking.

Advertisement

Intriguingly, Stellantis is keeping this mechanical Goldilocks exclusively for the leisure market. The 160 HP engine will be available strictly for camper conversions based on the Fiat Ducato, Citroën Jumper, Peugeot Boxer, and Opel Movano. Commercial tradespeople hauling drywall in standard delivery vans remain banished to choosing between the budget-friendly 140 HP or the pricey 180 HP options. Stellantis clearly recognizes that vacationers packing heavy gear, bicycles, and full water tanks face vastly different physical realities than everyday cargo haulers.

Order books for the 160 HP motorhome setup are officially open, though Stellantis is playing its cards close to the chest regarding market-specific pricing and exact delivery schedules.

For camper enthusiasts seeking the perfect compromise between struggling up hills and blowing the vacation budget, the return of 160 horses is a genuinely welcome maneuver.