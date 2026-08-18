Jeep brings American spirit to Germany as star of the NFL Football Fest

Jeep brought the new Compass to the NFL Football Fest in Düsseldorf, continuing the partnership it launched in 2026 as an official NFL partner in Germany. The two-day event took over the city’s market square and attracted thousands of fans, giving Jeep an opportunity to showcase the SUV alongside promotional items created for the initiative.

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Jeep and the NFL team up in Germany with the new Compass in the spotlight

The event recreated some of the atmosphere associated with NFL activities in the United States through games, challenges and experiences open to the public. Jeep integrated the Compass directly into the program rather than displaying it in a separate automotive area.

The SUV remained on display throughout both days, while Jeep staff handed out NFL-related merchandise and engaged with visitors. The Düsseldorf stop allowed the brand to reach people already interested in American football while emphasizing its own US roots in a setting that naturally reinforced that connection. Jeep therefore relied on the event itself to communicate its identity instead of using a conventional advertising campaign.

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Peter Stoffels, CEO of Jeep Germany, highlighted the strong attendance during the weekend and the growing popularity of American football across the country. The response in Düsseldorf comes ahead of two more stops scheduled for August 28-29 on Königstraße in Stuttgart and September 4-5 at Spielbudenplatz in Hamburg.

Jeep will once again take part in fan-focused activities at both locations, keeping the Compass at the center of its promotional presence.

The partnership will continue beyond the summer events and reach its biggest moment on November 15, when Munich hosts the 2026 NFL Munich Game. The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face each other in front of German fans, while Jeep will participate as a local NFL partner.

That event will give the automaker a different level of exposure, linking the brand directly to an official NFL game rather than a separate promotional festival.

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The schedule allows Jeep to maintain an active presence in several German cities for more than three months. The campaign begins with informal public events in major urban centers before culminating in the Munich game.

The new Compass serves as the main vehicle during the promotional stops, while the Munich Game should provide Jeep with the widest exposure of the entire program. The November appearance also confirms that the partnership announced earlier in 2026 extends well beyond the summer event calendar.