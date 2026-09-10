Maserati enters a new phase with new models and potential partners

Maserati will expand its lineup with two new E-segment models under Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan, while discussions continue over a possible industrial partnership with Huawei and JAC. The Modena-based brand will reveal its new strategy in December 2026, when Stellantis plans to present a more detailed roadmap for Maserati in Modena.

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Maserati plans two new E-segment models as talks with Huawei and JAC emerge

The announcement of two new vehicles confirms Stellantis’ intention to keep investing in Maserati while preserving its position in the luxury market. Their specifications and launch timing remain unknown, and those details will help show how the lineup could evolve over the next few years.

Part of that development could involve an agreement with the two Chinese companies. Reuters reported ongoing talks and cited two people familiar with the matter, while Stellantis responded by pointing to its regular contacts with other companies across the industry. Details first reported by Milano Finanza and later picked up by Reuters mention possible use of Huawei Harmony Intelligent Mobility technology, with production of a first vehicle potentially starting by the end of 2027.

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It remains unclear whether this project involves one of the two E-segment models already announced or a separate third vehicle. Antonio Filosa, however, has said that a new Maserati partnership could have a positive impact on production at the company’s Cassino and Modena plants.

Meanwhile, new renders by Tommaso Ciampi imagine what a future Maserati coupe could look like. His interpretation starts from classic grand touring proportions and gives the car an extremely low and wide body, creating an obvious performance-oriented stance even from the side.

A long hood dominates the profile, while the rearward cabin leaves room for a substantial tail section. Ciampi keeps the traditional grand tourer layout but adds more aggression through the width of the body and the muscular treatment of the rear. The result gives the coupe a planted appearance without sacrificing its long, elegant proportions.

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The front takes a more modern approach to Maserati design, with slim headlights integrated into a clean and relatively simple fascia. While the rear carries more visual muscle, the nose relies mainly on lighting graphics and smooth surfaces to create its identity, producing a deliberate contrast with the rest of the body.