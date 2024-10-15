Maserati in trouble and Tavares blames corporate marketing

We have already spoken on other occasions about the great difficulties that the Maserati brand is going through. Now, Carlos Tavares has recently stated that, in his opinion, the brand’s problem has been its marketing. In fact, he called it completely ineffective, confirming that for him it is the main problem that has persisted for at least ten years. The very disappointing results, have also led to speculation that Maserati might even be sold, rumors that have been denied at the moment, however.

Maserati one of Stellantis’ weaknesses

The Italian brand Maserati, continues to be one of the main problems for the poor performance at the financial level of the entire Stellantis group. As anticipated, CEO Carlos Tavares, following an internal analysis stated that the main problem stems precisely from the marketing choice the company has made. At the Paris Auto Show – and according to AutoCarUK – Taveres said that over the past decade, Maserati has been severely penalized by the company’s sloppy marketing. This is definitely a major factor and one that has prevented the Italian brand from achieving the sales results that the manufacturer would be able to achieve due to the high quality of its products. AutoCarUK, for those who are not aware, is one of the most prestigious and longest-running automotive magazines in the world. With a history that very old dating back to as far as 1895.

Currently, the Maserati range consists of the Grecale and Levante crossover SUVs, as well as Ghibli and Quattroporte, which are still currently on sale. In addition, you can also still find the MC20 model in all its variants, in addition, there are also GranTurismo and GranCabrio. At the moment, the news about the brand’s next moves is that at the end of 2024 Ghibli will cease production.

After that the Quattroporte will receive a restyling, and by 2028 instead, an all-electric Quattroporte should arrive. Finally, the Levante will also be produced for next year, as will the MC20 and the GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

Tavares’ words to AutoCarUK

CEO Carlos Tavares told AutoCarUK: “the positioning of the brand is not at all clear and the communication the brand uses is not as it should be”. In fact, the Italian manufacturer, is not only about sports cars, but also grand touring cars, it also emphasizes the qualities of life itself such as “la dolce vita” and technology. Tavares then, therefore, argues that Maserati’s real problem is exactly how the company communicates its strengths, as the product has nothing to fault, given its high quality. This was one of the main reasons why the CEO was replaced, since after numerous attempts that lasted several months, things did not change their course. Tavares concluded by saying that, therefore, it was right to turn things around and focus on a new and close-knit theme.

To try to reverse this negative trend, Stellantis has implemented a series of internal changes, which affect precisely, also the leadership. In fact, Davide Grasso, has been replaced by Santo Ficili, who has also taken over as head of Alfa Romeo, replacing Imparato in this case. The intent of the automotive group, is to try to create a team that is passionate and with adequate skills to improve the situation quickly.