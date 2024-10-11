Stellantis organizational revolution under Tavares’ push

Stellantis is trying to change the negative business trend. In fact, to improve performance and simplify, the group has announced that there will be major targeted organizational changes with immediate effect within the corporate management team, which currently remains led by Tavares. So now we are going to talk about a series of really substantial changes within the group, actions that were probably necessary by now to try to reverse Stellantis’ negative trend for several months to date.

Changes in Europe

Jean-Philippe Imparato is named “Chief Operating Officer of the Wider Europe Region” in addition to his general role as “CEO of the Pro One business unit.” Imparato will replace Uwe Hochgeschurtz, who is leaving the company. Imparato has a great deal of experience in important brands such as Alfa Romeo, for example, so he will certainly be able to strengthen the commercial performance of the Enlarged Europe region during this period, which is in many ways complicated for everyone, marked by the major energy transition that is under way.

Santo Ficili is appointed “Managing Director of Maserati and Alfa Romeo” and thus permanently joins the automotive group’s management. Ficili can certainly boast of his deep knowledge of the auto industry and business operations in general. As for Davide Grasso, however, we will know his destination in a further announcement from Stellantis.

Numerous changes in the Americas as well

As for the overseas regions, however, we see that Antonio Filosa is appointed “Chief Operating Officer of the North America region,” in addition to his role as “CEO of the Jeep brand “succeeding Carlos Zarlenga. Just about Zarlenga, more in-depth news will be heard later in a new announcement. Antonio Filosa has led Stellantis for quite some time and also with great success in the South American market, with related increases in market share. Now, he will put all his talent and experience into this new and important role.

Continuing the changes, we also find that Doug Ostermann is appointed “Chief Financial Officer” succeeding Natalie Knight who will be leaving the Company permanently. Doug has a lot of experience in the automotive field, as well as a good understanding of finance and profit and loss management. Another change will be in relation to Grégoire Olivier, who is appointed “China Chief Operating Officer” in addition to his role as “Liaison Officer” of Leapmotor International and will be able to use his experience and knowledge of the Chinese market.

Strengthening commercial performance

To strengthen the company’s commercial performance even more, the supply chain organization will be transferred from the purchasing department to the industrial department headed by Arnaud Deboeuf. This will give Maxime Picat the opportunity to be able to devote more attention and expertise to the performance improvements to be put in place with suppliers working with the company. At the moment, the final recap announced by Stellantis ends here, with the fate of those who have not yet been posited remaining to be known.

John Elkann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said that the company still remains entirely confident in these changes that will most likely be able to improve the company’s situation. In addition, the group still relies on current CEO Carlos Tavares, despite the fact that, as we already know, his retirement will take place early in 2026.