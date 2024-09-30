Stellantis recalls 2024 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio for fuel gauge error

Stellantis has issued a recall for 2024 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio models due to a potential error in the fuel level display for gasoline models. The recall affects 524 vehicles, specifically 454 GranTurismo units and 70 GranCabrio units. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a software issue in the body control modules could lead to an incorrect display of the digital fuel level, showing a higher quantity than what is actually present in the tank. This means drivers could run out of fuel and end up in difficulty.

Stellantis recalls Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio in the United States for a fuel gauge issue

This problem could also cause the engine to shut off while driving, despite the instrument panel indicating a higher level of remaining fuel. Stellantis’ Italian luxury brand has informed NHTSA that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Dealers will install updated software for the body control module free of charge, which is already being used on newly built cars leaving the factory. Maserati plans to send notification letters to owners on October 28. Owners can also contact Maserati customer service for more information and to determine if their vehicle is affected by this issue. The reference number for this recall is 749.

The new Maserati GranTurismo was first unveiled in 2022, replacing the model whose production ended in 2019 after 12 years. This new offering introduced an enhanced twin-turbo V-6 engine and a renovated interior featuring three screens. The convertible variant, the GranCabrio, was introduced in early 2024.

Obviously, the fuel gauge issue does not affect the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the electric version of the model. A Folgore version of the GranCabrio, along with many other upcoming electric vehicles, is expected for 2025.