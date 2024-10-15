Santo Ficili outlines the first plans for the future of Alfa Romeo and Maserati

The occasion of the 2024 Paris Motor Show allowed for the certification of the effective transition between the previous CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, and the new head of the Biscione automotive company, Santo Ficili, who is also in charge of Maserati. At that venue, a very first meeting with the press also took place, useful for providing an initial look at the future programs of both brands falling under the umbrella of manufacturers available to Stellantis.

The occasion set up a roundtable discussion participated in by both Jean-Philippe Imparato, now in the role of Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe, and Santo Ficili himself in the renewed role of CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Both provided their vision for the future of Alfa Romeo, as well as Maserati.

For Santo Ficili, it might be possible to identify some synergies between Alfa Romeo and Maserati

The now former CEO of the Biscione, Jean-Philippe Imparato, wanted to have his say on electric vehicles, admitting that there is an evident disconnect between the regulations proposed by the European Union and the actual reality of facts corroborated by a market still struggling on the issue of battery-powered cars. Imparato admitted that the average consumer does not choose an electric vehicle because “it costs 40% more” compared to a vehicle of the same segment powered by a more traditional internal combustion engine. In addition to the fact that, according to the former CEO of Alfa Romeo, there is a lack of charging infrastructure.

The fact of having appointed Santo Ficili at the helm of both Alfa Romeo and Maserati could open the doors to scenarios of certain interest between the two brands. The new CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati indeed discussed the possibility that eventual synergies could be created between Alfa Romeo and Maserati, while admitting that they are “two different brands, as one is luxury and the other premium.”

Santo Ficili added that these are considerations difficult to configure at the moment, given that his role at the top of both mentioned brands started only a few days ago, although they are already analyzing possible opportunities to find some synergies between Alfa Romeo and Maserati while not forgetting the need to continue focusing on different positioning for the two brands, in Italy and on a global scale.

Jean-Philippe Imparato also confirmed the arrival of new generations of Stelvio and Giulia in the next two years. Both models will aim for a high level of electrification and an “exceptional” style. At the same time, Imparato added that the car company is also focusing on projects still related to electrification, looking at range extenders and 48-volt hybrid systems.