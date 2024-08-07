Maserati bids farewell to V8 engines and to the Quattroporte and Levante models

The desire for a transition towards electrification of the range leads Maserati towards a further step in this direction. The Trident manufacturer is indeed saying goodbye to its most iconic engine, the powerful V8 internal combustion engine, contextualizing the conclusion of work on the Maserati Quattroporte and Levante, which have now reached the end of production. The decision follows the conclusion of operations that had the Maserati Ghibli as the protagonist at the beginning of the year, a model sold since 2013, which shared the same M156 platform with the Quattroporte and Levante. All three adopted the 3.8-liter V8 engine, known by the code F134, designed in collaboration with Ferrari and capable of delivering 572 horsepower.

The farewell to the Maserati Quattroporte and Levante should lead, in the coming years, to new (electric?) generations of these models

With the final farewell to the Maserati Quattroporte and Levante, the Trident range now consists of three main models: GranTurismo, also available in the GranCabrio variant, the Grecale SUV, and the sporty MC20. A note from the manufacturer says that Maserati is in a period of transition towards electrification, which includes the Folgore program. At the same time, the Trident manufacturer has admitted that the new generations of Maserati Levante and Quattroporte “are already in the works”. However, it is not yet clear whether both models will exclusively switch to electric versions or if they will be able to adopt hybrid units, therefore combined with “traditional” internal combustion engines.

In any case, it seems that the new generation of Maserati Levante will represent the next model on the Trident manufacturer’s presentation schedule, given that the next (electric) Quattroporte is expected for 2028, previously planned for 2025. On this matter, Davide Danesin, chief engineer for the Quattroporte and Levante projects, admitted that the development of the new Quattroporte had already well exceeded the halfway point before being postponed, as the need remains to create a product that is perfect and exceptional from every point of view. This includes the electric range, which remains one of the most important obstacles to overcome. The manufacturer’s intention remains to formalize the transition to electric by 2028.

In the meantime, the Maserati Fuoriserie department has created the last Quattroporte, known as the Maserati Quattroporte Grand Finale, delivered to an American entrepreneur in the biomedical sector. This is the last Maserati powered by a V8 engine, which now gives way to the 3-liter V6 Nettuno or the new electric powertrains. The cover of the last 3.8-liter V8 features the signatures of the Maserati Fuoriserie team and the engineers who worked on this last V8 of the Trident.