Santo Ficili, the new CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati to replace Imparato

Alfa Romeo thus officially has a new CEO, namely Santo Ficili, who has taken the place of Jean Philippe Imparato at the helm of the carmaker marked by the Biscione. This is one of several new additions to the corporate reorganization of management put in place by Stellantis. Therefore, it is Santo Ficili who arrives as Alfa Romeo’s number one.

Imparato with Stellantis from the early days

Jean-Philippe Imparato had been appointed CEO of Alfa Romeo on January 19, 2021. To be exact, this was just days after the birth of the Stellantis Group after the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe. Prior to this, Imparato had also been the CEO of Peugeot, with which he achieved great results.

Alfa Romeo’s new CEO is therefore Santo Ficili, who until very few hours ago was in charge as country manager of Stellantis in Italy. Ficili was born in 1966 and began his automotive career with Fiat in 1987. Prior to that, he had also spent three years at the Lancia Business School, through which he was able to acquire all of his work skills and fundamental skills for the industry. Initially, Ficili’s career began in the after-sales area, during which he was able to build a solid foundation of knowledge and skills. Following this period, Ficili was able to expand his knowledge and experience in the field of commercial vehicles, as well as passenger cars.

Imparato does not leave company – important new assignments

In any case, Imparato’s is by no means a farewell to Stellantis. In fact, the Frenchman retains his current role as CEO of Pro One. In addition, however, he is also newly appointed chief operating officer for the Enlarged Europe region, filling in for Uwe Hochgeschurtz, who has announced his forthcoming departure from the company. Imparato holds a valuable experience of nearly 34 years, all of which has been accumulated in managing brands, business units, and sales networks, all gained within the company.

Now, Imparato is preparing to contribute in a different but still significant way to strengthening the region’s business results. Just at this time, where the energy transition is challenging many automakers around the world. The focus will be placed heavily on sales and market strategies to be used to maximize Stellantis growth opportunities.

Santo Ficili takes over the leadership of Alfa Romeo and Maserati

Ficili in 2015 was also appointed head of Mopar‘s EMEA division, which is responsible for managing aftermarket activities for FCA‘s brands. Since 2019, on the other hand, he has been filling the role of head of FCA’s Business Center Italy, in addition to also being responsible for FCA’s sales operations, again with regard to the EMEA region. His career is characterized by continuous professional growth, as well as by the solid commitment that has always been placed on optimizing business performance, in a market that is by no means easy to manage, in constant change and renewal. To top it off, Alfa Romeo’s new CEO will also serve in the same role for the Maserati manufacturer, permanently replacing Davide Grasso.