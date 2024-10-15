Stellantis at 2024 Paris Motor Show, electric revolution with a full menu of innovations

The electric power of clean mobility flows through the Citroën, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo stands at the Paris Motor Show 2024 ( Mondial de l’Auto ), as Stellantis brands present new and updated electrified vehicles in their ranges to offer customers a wide range of options for clean, safe and affordable mobility.

Tavares acknowledges the difficulties and responsibilities of Stellantis

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis said that despite various criticisms from around the world, consumers continue to choose brands with environmentally sustainable vehicles that offer performance, style, and very exciting driving experiences. Tavares also confirmed that the company welcomes the challenges ahead and fully recognizes the deep responsibility it has to customers around the world, to France, and to provide clean, safe, and affordable mobility that is equal for all. Also worth mentioning is that Stellantis currently produces 12 battery electric vehicles in five assembly plants in France, supported by seven component plants.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares will also talk about addressing the challenges of clean, safe and affordable mobility in a speech at the Paris Automotive Summit on Tuesday, October 15. The event will be live-streamed on PFA’s YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Products announced in Paris 2024

The world premiere obviously goes to Peugeot‘s home brand with the E-408, which expands the brand’s range of BEVs to 12 vehicles. Attendees can also see long-range versions of the Peugeot E-3008 (700 km) and Peugeot E-5008 (668 km) SUVs, which are now available for order.

Citroën ushered in a new era with four new introductions. The debut of the Citroën C4 and C4 X, both available in all-electric versions, along with a stunning concept announcing the all-new C5 Aircross, mark the next step in the restyling of the brand’s vehicle lineup. The brand also celebrates four years of the Ami micro-mobility vehicle, introducing the all-new Ami, an adventurous Buggy Vision and a spectacular display of towers.

Finally, we find the Italian brand Alfa Romeo staging the world debut of the 136-hp Junior Hybrid compact sports car, which, together with the Electric, available in two power variants of 156-hp and 280-hp Veloce, completes the broader commercial offering that meets the needs of every customer. The debut is a highlight among the display of the full range of Alfa Romeo vehicles, which includes the premiere of the 2025 Tonale.

Leapmotor also at Paris 2024

Rounding out this trio of world-renowned brands is the debut at the Paris Motor Show of Leapmotor International. This is the revolutionary joint venture led by Stellantis dedicated to bringing Chinese automaker Leapmotor’s affordable, high-tech vehicles to global markets and, consequently, outside Greater China. The Paris show will be the event where we will first see the B10 compact SUV, which is the latest addition to Leapmotor’s growing range of vehicles.

In addition to the world debut of the B10 SUV, Leapmotor’s display includes the T03, a compact A-segment urban EV with B-segment interior space; the C10, an electric D-SUV designed for the modern, tech-savvy consumer, both of which are available for order from select Stellantis dealers in Europe; and the C16 SUV, which features an 800-volt architecture and fast charging capabilities.