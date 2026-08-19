Lancia: new render imagines a futuristic coupe with extreme styling

A low, wide Lancia coupe built around sharply angular surfaces takes shape in a new series of independent renderings, but the project does not preview any model currently approved or under development by the automaker. Bruno Callegarin created the images and imagined a sports car that moves far away from the softer lines associated with some of Lancia’s more recent vehicles.

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Lancia Beta Concept render imagines a bold and futuristic sports coupe

The concept deliberately pushes the design to an extreme, although its creator believes only a few changes would make it suitable for production. The front adopts a pointed profile and replaces conventional headlights with extremely thin horizontal openings, while a more rigid and geometric interpretation reshapes Lancia’s traditional grille. The body stands out through its very low silhouette and overlapping-looking panels, creating the impression that designers carved the car from separate blocks rather than shaping it through smooth, continuous transitions.

A long hood and a cabin pushed toward the rear define the side proportions, while large facets across the doors and wheel arches add even more visual depth. Bronze-colored details break up the gray finish used on the lower section of the body. At the rear, the design repeats the slim lighting elements and features Beta Concept lettering, a reference to one of the brand’s historic models.

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Meanwhile, ACEA figures for the first half of 2026 show 6,830 Lancia registrations in the European Union, up 5.3% compared with the same period in 2025. Market share still remains close to 0.1%, leaving the upcoming product lineup with the difficult task of gradually expanding Lancia’s presence beyond Italy.

The brand’s next real production model will be the Lancia Gamma, which has now entered the final stages of development and has already appeared in its first official images. Stellantis will build the model at its Melfi plant on the STLA Medium platform, offering both hybrid and electric powertrains. Lancia plans to open orders after the summer.

Stellantis’ new strategic plan will also place Lancia under Fiat management while allowing it to retain its own identity as a specialist brand. The upcoming Gamma should therefore become the final model developed entirely under Lancia’s current structure. Fiat will take a more direct role in defining the projects that follow.