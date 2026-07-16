New render imagines the return of the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale

A modern Lancia Delta Integrale has taken shape again in images published on Facebook by Sezer Design. The rendering offers a free interpretation of a possible Delta successor at a time when the production model’s future looks far less certain than it did when Lancia announced a 2028 launch several years ago.

Lancia Delta Integrale returns in striking render as 2028 plans remain uncertain

The digital artist retained the compact, muscular proportions associated with the sportiest Delta models and adapted them to Lancia’s latest design language. Widened wheel arches, a lowered stance, and large dark wheels create an aggressive profile, while the front features a lighting signature inspired by the new chalice-shaped design introduced on the Pu+Ra HPE and later transferred to the Ypsilon.

The interpretation becomes even more extreme at the rear, where a light bar connects four circular elements. A prominent spoiler sits above the rear window, while a large diffuser dominates the bumper and brings the virtual model closer to the world of motorsport without attempting to reproduce the original Delta’s body too faithfully.

The cabin follows the same direction and combines a digital instrument cluster, a central display, and dark upholstery with red accents. HF logos appear on the steering wheel, seats, and center tunnel, recalling the badge that Lancia traditionally used for its high-performance models and recently revived on the road-going and rally versions of the new Ypsilon.

Lancia introduced the first Delta in 1979, but the all-wheel-drive rally versions turned it into an international icon. The model secured six consecutive World Rally Championship manufacturers’ titles between 1987 and 1992, creating a legacy that continues to influence every attempt to revive the name.

Lancia’s previous revival plan included a fully electric Delta scheduled for 2028, following the Ypsilon and Gamma. However, the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy that Stellantis presented in May 2026 did not publicly confirm that timeline and placed Lancia among the specialist brands managed alongside Fiat.

The model’s absence from the latest roadmap does not amount to an official cancellation, but it makes 2028 impossible to consider a firm deadline. Sezer Design’s rendering therefore remains a purely virtual project that imagines how the Integrale legacy could meet Lancia’s current styling direction without previewing a vehicle already approved for production.