Lancia Gamma, render turns it into a luxury fastback sedan

A render by Thibault Devauze, chief designer at GAC Milano, has put the new Lancia Gamma back in the spotlight by proposing an alternative vision to the one chosen by the brand. His interpretation explores the idea of a luxury fastback sedan that looks directly to the original Gamma, presented in 1976 as Lancia’s flagship in coupé and sedan versions, with Pininfarina styling that made it elegant and deeply different from its rivals at the time.

Lancia Gamma becomes a luxury fastback sedan in an unofficial render

The Gamma that will arrive in showrooms takes a different direction. The official model will be a 4.67-metre fastback crossover, developed on the STLA Medium platform and produced at the Melfi plant. The powertrain range will include hybrid and electric versions, with outputs of up to 375 hp and declared range figures of up to 740 km in the most efficient configurations. These numbers place the model in a competitive position within its segment.

The crossover body style follows an industrial logic that is difficult to dispute. The European market continues to reward SUVs and crossovers, especially in the mid-to-upper segments, and Stellantis needs models with solid commercial prospects. This matters even more under the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, which includes €60 billion in investments, more than 60 new models and 50 updates by the end of the decade. In this context, Lancia must find its own space while sharing platforms and technology with the group’s other brands, and a crossover based on a common architecture represents the most sustainable solution from a production point of view.

The idea of a Gamma with lower proportions, sedan-style lines and a direct link to the tradition of large Lancia models still carries an appeal that the crossover, however well designed, will struggle to replicate. In the end, the real version and the digital one tell two opposite stories about Lancia’s relaunch. The first follows industrial rationality, while the second speaks to the brand’s emotional identity.

The official Gamma will need to prove that it can sell in a market where competition in the midsize crossover segment is already very intense. The render, meanwhile, is gaining attention precisely because it brings back an image of Lancia that the crossover cannot offer: low lines, elegance and a personality far removed from any current market trend.