Thirty years of waiting for a Lancia Delta: the miracle Stellantis will never build

It has been thirty long years of desperate waiting, and what do we have to show for it in 2026? A couple of pixelated files and a collective dream that will absolutely never be pressed into actual sheet metal. This is the tragic, hilarious state of the Lancia Delta today.

We can thank Simolude, an independent digital designer with a rare talent for understanding exactly what car enthusiasts want, which coincidentally aligns perfectly with what corporate manufacturers refuse to do. His imaginary Delta operates on a delightfully simple premise: extract the raw, uncompromised attitude of the iconic 1990s Italian hatchback and drape it over a modern chassis, entirely skipping the committee-driven corporate compromises that usually butcher a historic revival.

Up front, Simolude delivers a masterclass in nostalgia with square headlights framed by a brilliant modern light signature. Around back, a sleek LED strip stretches across the tailgate, proudly centering the Lancia script while positioning the classic logo squarely on the rear window. It is sharp, recognizable, and immediately triggers an emotional response.

Inside, the fantasy gets even more unapologetic, daring to balance touchscreens with a genuine, row-your-own manual gearbox mated to a 300-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine spinning all four wheels. This all-wheel-drive hot hatch would confidently pick a fight with the Volkswagen Golf R, the BMW M140i, and the Audi S3.

The ultimate irony, of course, is that Stellantis already possesses the hardware. The platform holding up the current Opel Astra and Peugeot 308 could easily spawn a perfectly credible modern Delta without breaking the bank. Instead, we are left remembering the catastrophic 2008-2015 Delta flop, a vehicle defined by an identity crisis, bizarre styling, and a mercifully quiet corporate death.

While Renault brilliantly resurrects the R5 into an overnight marketing masterclass, Lancia prefers to follow Alfa Romeo down a depressing rabbit hole of existential dread. Simolude’s digital render has generated more genuine conversation in twenty-four hours than anything Lancia’s actual production lines have sneezed out in the last decade.