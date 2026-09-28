This 1,210-hp Jeep Trackhawk takes performance to another level

A 1,210-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with a yellow interior and 24-inch wheels is the latest build from Roadshow International. The tuner modified nearly every part of the SUV, from its supercharged V8 to the bodywork, while claiming performance figures far beyond those of the factory model. The finished vehicle changes both the appearance of the Trackhawk and the output of its engine.

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Jeep Trackhawk gets 1,210 hp, 24-inch wheels and a dramatic new look

A satin Stealth Gray finish provides the backdrop for yellow accents across the grille and exterior badges. The same color theme continues onto the 24-inch Forgiato wheels, which combine gloss black surfaces with contrasting details. Roadshow also lowered the suspension by about 0.8 inch, bringing the body closer to the ground, while extended wheel arches give the SUV a wider stance.

A transparent section in the hood exposes part of the engine underneath and complements a redesigned front bumper. Larger openings dominate the fascia, while a prominent splitter extends beneath the nose. Side skirt extensions reshape the lower body, and the rear gains a new diffuser along with two spoilers, one mounted on the roof and another on the tailgate.

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Opening the doors reveals an interior that moves away from the restrained gray exterior. Bright yellow covers the seats and runs across the center console, while matching material appears on the door panels and steering wheel. The lower dashboard uses the same shade, while dark pillars and a black headliner preserve some contrast across the upper cabin.

The headliner also features small lights that create a starlight effect. Custom embroidery appears on the headrests, while black stitching crosses the upholstery alongside metallic and carbon-fiber trim. Roadshow also lists nanoceramic window tint and several exterior protection treatments, including paint protection film designed to guard against minor surface damage.

The mechanical upgrades include an engine rebuild, exhaust modifications and a new ECU calibration. Roadshow claims 1,210 hp, compared with the 707 hp produced by the stock US-spec Trackhawk and its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. That represents an increase of more than 500 hp.

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Roadshow International also claims a 0-62 mph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of about 200 mph. Those figures come directly from the tuner, and the available material does not include independent testing to verify them.

The company has already announced the sale of this particular Trackhawk but has not revealed how much its new owner paid for the heavily modified SUV. Another Grand Cherokee Trackhawk recently received an extreme makeover as well, although that project came from Waido instead.