The price tag reads $184,900, but the Jeep Gladiator listed in Barrett-Jackson’s Collection Showroom has very little in common with the pickup that left the factory in 2020. Maxximum Industries added a third driven axle, 42-inch tires and a heavily modified chassis designed for terrain where ground clearance and traction matter far more than easy parking.

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This wild Jeep Gladiator 6×6 asks $184,900 with stock V6 power

The truck originally came with Jeep’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and that engine remains in place along with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The seller does not list a new output figure after the conversion. The original engine produced 285 hp, but that number alone cannot tell us how quickly the much heavier six-wheeler performs today. The odometer shows 62,465 miles.

The most important modification is less obvious than the extra bodywork but defines how the entire vehicle works. Maxximum Industries created the middle axle with an output that also sends power to the rear axle, giving the Gladiator a true six-wheel-drive layout. 5.13 final-drive gears help the drivetrain cope with tires far larger than anything Jeep originally intended, while long-travel suspension and King shocks handle the terrain.

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The conversion required much more than simply adding another pair of wheels. Maxximum had to redesign mounting points and packaging underneath the truck to create a 6×6 capable of tackling demanding off-road conditions.

The work above the chassis is just as extensive. A tubular steel rack supports a KC light bar, while Rotopax water containers sit on the hood. Aluminum fenders replace the factory pieces, and the equipment list also includes a 12,000-pound winch, new side steps and a communication system with a siren. Inside, a carbon-fiber steering wheel adds another custom touch.

The advertised $184,900 figure represents the seller’s asking price for a vehicle available through the showroom rather than the result of an auction. Anyone considering it would also need to account for the custom nature of the build, from maintenance requirements to the practical limitations that come with its size.

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This Gladiator clearly targets a very specific kind of use. Jeep never offered anything remotely similar from the factory, and Maxximum Industries turned the standard pickup into a six-wheel-drive machine built around extreme off-road capability.