Jeep’s Gladiator Mojave is heading straight back to the Rebelle Rally

Jeep is once again sending its Gladiator Mojave somewhere far more terrifying: eight excruciating days in the desert with no GPS. For the eleventh consecutive year, the iconic American brand is entering the Rebelle Rally, the premier all-women off-road navigation competition. Rather than hiding behind heavily modified million-dollar custom prototypes, Jeep is trusting a factory-floor truck to prove that its “Desert Rated” badge isn’t just clever marketing.

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Leading the charge for 2026 is Team 129, featuring veteran off-road instructor Nena Barlow and newcomer “Hurricane” Hannah Felton. Barlow, who runs Arizona-based Barlow Adventures when she isn’t voluntarily baking her vehicle under the desert sun, is making her tenth appearance in the grueling event. She will be paired with Felton, a welder, fabricator, and general wizard of metal who actually knows how to build the stuff most weekend enthusiasts merely pretend to understand. Together, they will pilot a completely stock Jeep Gladiator Mojave across hundreds of miles of brutal dunes, jagged rocks, and unrelenting washboard tracks.

Since the Rebelle Rally’s inception in 2016, when Charlene Bower and Kaleigh Hotchkiss famously took top honors in a Wrangler Rubicon, Jeep has stacked up eight overall victories and five Bone Stock awards. That last category is particularly embarrassing for competitors who bring heavily modified rigs, considering it honors production vehicles running virtually the exact hardware you can buy right off a dealer lot.

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The Gladiator Mojave itself already claims two Rebelle wins, relying on a reinforced frame, beefed-up axles, cast-iron steering knuckles, and a factory one-inch lift. Add in FOX hydraulic jounce bumpers, FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs, and a rear locker that operates at high speeds, and you have a truck engineered to swallow desert sand at terrifying rates.

Ultimately, the Rebelle Rally remains the ultimate “lie detector” test for the auto industry. Shiny paint and aggressive styling mean nothing when you are stranded on a dune with paper maps, a compass, and eight days of relentless heat ahead. For Jeep, taking a stock Gladiator Mojave back into the dust is equal parts tradition and reality check.