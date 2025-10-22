The Jeep brand celebrates another dominant performance at the tenth annual Rebelle Rally

Team No. 129 Takes the Crown Again: Jeep Brand and Veteran Duo Win Fourth Rebelle Rally in Five Years

Team No. 129, Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit, clinch the Overall title at the 10th annual Rebelle Rally

Powerhouse pair captures fourth overall win in five years, reinforcing their status as a Rebelle Rally dynasty

Jeep Gladiator Mojave shines as the brand’s only Desert Rated model and the only open-air pickup in the competition

October 20, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The Jeep brand is celebrating another dominant performance at the 10th annual Rebelle Rally, as Team No. 129, featuring seasoned off-roaders Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit, captured the coveted overall title. This marks their fourth win in five years, cementing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in the rally’s history.

Driving a Desert Rated Jeep® Gladiator Mojave, veteran competitors Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit clinched their fourth victory in five years at the grueling 2025 Rebelle Rally, the first and only women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S. Jeep 4×4 vehicles have now secured eight out of ten overall wins since the rally began.

Spanning more than 1,700 miles of rugged terrain across Nevada and California, the Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the U.S., an eight-day marathon of endurance and self-reliance. With no GPS, cell phones or outside help, it’s a true test of grit, skill and vehicle capability.

Barlow and Petereit drove a stock 2025 Jeep Gladiator Mojave, the only open-air pickup truck in the rally and the only Jeep vehicle to wear the Desert Rated badge. Of their four Rebelle Rally wins, the first two were in the legendary Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, while the most recent victories, including this year’s, were earned in the Gladiator Mojave, showcasing the evolution of Jeep’s desert-dominating capability.

“Congratulations to Nena and Teralin on another incredible Rebelle Rally win,” said Aamir Ahmed, global head of Jeep brand off-road and EVs. “Their success showcases the unmatched capability and durability of the Jeep Gladiator. The Rebelle Rally is the ultimate proving ground, and we’re proud to support competitors who embody the adventurous spirit of Jeep.”

This year, the Jeep brand proudly welcomed Team Fun•Duh•Mentals (No. 101) to its supported lineup for the first time. The team featured Lyn Woodward, an accomplished automotive journalist, and Renée Vento, a seasoned real estate professional. Though this was their first time competing together, both brought deep experience to the rally, Woodward with six Rebelle appearances and Vento with seven.

Jeep 4×4 vehicles have long been a fixture in the Rebelle Rally, now with eight of 10 overall wins and five of nine Bone Stock awards to date. This year, both Jeep-supported teams competed in stock Gladiator Mojave trucks, a testament to the vehicle’s durability and versatility. More than a third of all competitors choose to drive personal Jeep 4x4s.

As the Rebelle Rally celebrates its 10th anniversary, Jeep remains honored to support this groundbreaking event that champions female empowerment, adventure and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.