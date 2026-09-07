Jeep launches Commander Overland Field Style Edition in Japan with Snow Peak

Jeep is launching two special Commander Overland configurations in Japan for outdoor travel, with a combined production run of just 100 units and sales starting on September 12, 2026. The Field Style Edition gives buyers a choice between a roof-mounted cargo and awning setup or a package developed with Snow Peak that adds a rooftop tent. Both versions use the seven-seat Commander as their base while adding accessories that expand its outdoor capability.

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Jeep teams up with Snow Peak for two limited Commander Overland editions

The two packages target different needs when owners stop for a break or spend the night away from home. The 6.49 million yen version, about $41,600, includes an enclosed roof carrier, a cargo basket and a side awning with its own wall panel. This setup focuses on extra exterior storage and creates a sheltered area next to the SUV while leaving the cabin available for passengers and luggage.

The Commander Overland Field Style Edition with Snow Peak costs 6.6 million yen, about $42,300, and includes the new Field Rise rooftop tent. The two versions differ in price by 110,000 yen, while Jeep will offer exactly 50 examples of each configuration. Jeep developed the initiative specifically for the Japanese market together with the local camping equipment specialist.

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The Field Rise uses an inflatable frame that makes setup easier and provides sleeping space for one or two people above the vehicle. The tent weighs about 51 kg, or 112 pounds, a figure that applies only to the accessory and does not represent the SUV’s overall load capacity. Snow Peak plans to launch the accessory in Japan on October 10, after Jeep opens orders for the vehicle.

The Overland trim keeps the more upscale character of the Commander, while this special edition adds Field Style Edition graphics and a digital rearview mirror with an integrated recording function. Buyers can choose Brilliant Black Crystal or Pearl White, both paired with a Tupelo Brown interior, while the cabin retains its seven-seat layout.

The collaboration focuses mainly on leisure and camping equipment rather than mechanical changes. Buyers therefore face a simple choice between the two versions: one creates a sheltered area beside the SUV, while the other adds sleeping space on the roof.

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Jeep will limit each configuration to 50 units, and this special offer applies exclusively to the Japanese market.