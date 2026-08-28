Jeep’s 85th anniversary plan for Brazil is pure corporate nostalgia

Jeep is celebrating its 85th birthday at the 2026 Interlagos Festival in São Paulo. Nothing honors a legacy of rugged military utility like putting an AI chatbot inside a front-wheel-drive subcompact crossover.

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Taking over the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the brand is treating South America to a full-court press featuring test drives, mud-slinging trails, vintage hardware. The main event, a limited “85th Anniversary” special series spanning the Avenger, Renegade, Compass, and Commander.

Stealing the spotlight is the Jeep Avenger 85th Anniversary edition. To mark nearly nine decades of trail-rated history, Stellantis gave the urban runabout a contrast black roof, matte black alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, 18-inch wheels, an illuminated grille, and the Jeep Adventure Intelligence system powered by integrated ChatGPT. Inside, the celebration continues with “Maya Gold” accent stitching across the seats and dashboard.

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The same “midlife-crisis treatment” extends across the rest of the family. The Compass receives onyx black exterior accents and lower protection. The larger Commander sports dark chrome trim, dark suede leather inserts, and glossy black badging. Every model gets Maya Gold interior stitching and dark steering wheel finishes. Production capped at just 500 units per nameplate.

Hitting Brazilian dealerships in September, the Avenger, Renegade, and Compass variants build off the mid-tier Longitude trim. The Commander anchors its premium pitch on the Limited trim.

Jeep is not stopping at gold thread and software updates. Festival attendees can gawk at the post-apocalyptic Avenger “Doomsday” buzzcar, a custom show car co-developed with Deus Ex Machina. There’s also the track-focused Blackhawk editions of the Compass and Commander.

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For actual off-road purists, the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Renegade Willys are tackling a dedicated dirt trail. Meanwhile, a pristine 1951 Jeep CJ-3A stands near an 85-year historical timeline. A quiet mechanical reminder of what the brand used to be before backlit seven-slot grilles and virtual assistants took over Brazil.