Jeep: here are all the models launching from 2024 to 2029

Jeep, the Made in USA brand part of the Stellantis Group, is undeniably one of the most beloved brands in both Europe and the United States. Several of its models are achieving significant sales volumes, starting with the Jeep Avenger, which was recently introduced in the 4xe version, followed by the Renegade, which has been at the top of its category for years.

Let’s not forget the Jeep Compass and the Wrangler, which undoubtedly targets a more niche market than the previous models but remains one of the most appreciated off-road vehicles on the market.

Jeep: here are all the models coming out in the next five years

Jeep plans to refresh its lineup in the coming years, starting with the models launching in 2024, including the Wagoneer in both S EV and 4xe versions, as well as the electric Recon, expected in both the American and European markets.

In 2025, it will be the turn of the new Grand Cherokee, but especially the new Compass. Also debuting in 2025 will be the new Cherokee (exclusively for the American market), while 2026 will see the introduction of the new Renegade. The current model is expected to go out of production next year, making room for the new version, which will likely be fully electric, possibly followed by a hybrid if Stellantis’ current strategy is confirmed.

By 2027, we will see the new Wrangler and the new Gladiator, and by 2029, a further new version of the Grand Cherokee. Lastly, the Jeep Avenger has also made its entrance into the electric market. Regarding the B-SUV BEV, there are no plans at the moment, but a restyling between 2027 and 2028 has not been ruled out. Many new developments are on the horizon for the brand, and we are confident that many more will be added in the coming months.