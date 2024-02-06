Jeep Renegade 2024: orders open in Europe

Ten years after its launch and cemented its reputation as the most versatile in its segment, the new Jeep Renegade 2024 is now available for orders. A major highlight of the model is the introduction of a cutting-edge infotainment system, significantly enhancing the driving experience. First and foremost, it is considerably faster, boasting a processing power up to five times greater. This translates into instant tactile feedback, quicker route calculations, and extremely fast voice responses, ensuring drivers stay connected and informed without frustrating delays.

Jeep Renegade 2024 is now ready for orders, unveiling all its new features

The 2024 Jeep Renegade‘s infotainment system offers a more immersive experience with larger FullHD displays. With a 40% increase in the display area, it meets customers’ visual needs with a 10.1-inch screen and an even larger 10.25-inch cluster. Moreover, the higher Full HD resolution, with 1024 x 768 or 1920 x 1200 pixels depending on preferences, ensures crisp, clear, and vivid images.

Additionally, the range introduces a new digital camera, USB type A+C connectivity, and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities. Safety features include front collision warning, TBM, and connected services.

Thanks to the new infotainment system, using connected services in the Jeep Renegade 2024 becomes intuitive and seamless. Once the Jeep app is linked to the vehicle, the information exchanged between the app and the infotainment system integrates naturally. There’s no longer a need to have the car keys to operate functions like opening or closing doors or turning on lights in low light conditions. Simply keep the smartphone handy and use the app’s remote function. TomTom’s navigation map updates now occur automatically, following users’ habits. These services improve quality of life by offering technological advancements that increase comfort and save time.

The new Jeep Renegade 2024 presents a refreshed and improved range, with greater attention paid to satisfying the needs and preferences of customers. Within this range, all the different trim levels offered for the Renegade are generously equipped with a wide range of features, starting from the entry-level model. This means that, regardless of the specific trim chosen by customers, they can count on a high level of equipment and standard services to ensure a satisfying and customer-oriented driving experience.

The new Jeep Renegade 2024 offers customers a choice between two hybrid powertrains: the e-hybrid and the plug-in hybrid 4xe. The e-hybrid powertrain continuously manages the propulsion system, automatically switching between fully electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engines based on various factors, such as the state of charge of the 48 V battery, real-time driving conditions, and other monitored parameters.

The Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid combines both electric and endothermic engines. Thanks to the electric propulsion system, it offers greater torque, allowing for precise adjustments and improving all-wheel drive capability on various terrains, making it ideal for challenging off-road adventures.

With the Jeep Renegade 2024, a new optimized calibration for both the engine and the battery will be introduced for both the e-Hybrid and the 4xe PHEV. This calibration, along with the adoption of new 18” A+ class tires, will lead to an improvement in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 5% (pre-approval data).