Jeep Avenger 4xe to arrive with all-wheel drive by the end of 2024

The Jeep Avenger has been a topic of discussion for some time, particularly regarding the potential addition of an all-wheel-drive version. This anticipation materializes with the introduction of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, a model that marks a significant evolution for the brand. Orders for this vehicle will be open by the end of 2024, although specific details about the model and pricing are still to be determined.

Jeep Avenger 4xe: all-wheel drive version arrives

The Jeep Avenger 4xe stands out for its exclusive adoption of an all-wheel drive system paired with a hybrid powertrain. However, this system does not follow a plug-in configuration but utilizes Mild Hybrid technology instead. This represents an evolution of the systems already present in several Stellantis Group models. Jeep has specified that the main engine is the well-known 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo engine capable of producing 100 kW (136 hp), which, in this configuration, is not coupled to a single electric motor of 21 kW (29 hp) integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This innovation involves the addition of an additional electric unit on the rear axle, with equivalent power, equipped with a specific single-speed transmission. The Jeep Avenger 4xe will also benefit from a technology called “power looping,” allowing the use of all-wheel drive regardless of the battery charge level, using the internal combustion engine as a generator. This hybrid system will offer the possibility to drive at low speeds in a completely electric mode. More detailed information on the operation of the powertrain and the available driving modes will be provided by the automaker later.

From an aesthetic point of view, the Jeep Avenger 4xe will feature significant updates, especially regarding the front end, which will see a renewed bumper, updates to the optical elements, and the introduction of new alloy wheels. The introduction of this powertrain in the Jeep Avenger represents a first for the Stellantis Group, opening the possibility that such technology could be adopted in other vehicles in the future.