Jeep Wagoneer S: first interior images revealed

Recently, the first images of the Jeep Wagoneer S were published, possibly by mistake, revealing its design ahead of the official presentation. Now, the American automaker has released the official interior images of the electric vehicle, which is set to enter the North American market and later Europe.

The images show how Jeep has woven elements of the past into this fully electric model. The 1963 Jeep Wagoneer stood out for its luxurious interiors, premium materials, and high-quality finishes. Today, Jeep reveals the details of its first fully electric SUV, unveiling a cockpit that represents the pinnacle of advanced technology and refined craftsmanship.

This model, debuting in the market this autumn, is based on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, an extremely versatile structure specifically designed for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that ensures exceptional performance. The interiors feature technology and artisanal details that blend in unprecedented harmony. These include a custom driver control center, enriched with Jeep’s exclusive Selec-Terrain system, and dynamic ambient lighting with a choice of customizable colors. The Jeep Wagoneer S will also come standard with a panoramic sunroof and will be equipped with a premium McIntosh audio system with 19 speakers.

The debut of the Jeep Wagoneer S is scheduled for this autumn in North America, and its arrival in Europe is expected early next year. This model is set to play a crucial role in Jeep’s lineup, a brand of the Stellantis group. Jeep has confirmed that the Wagoneer S will have a power output of around 600 horsepower, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. Regarding the range, the brand has not yet revealed details, but according to some reports, it should cover up to 640 km on a single charge. We await further technical details and pricing information.