Jeep Compass 2025: the first details of the new SUV revealed

The imminent launch of the 2025 Jeep Compass marks a significant moment for the American brand in the competitive SUV segment. Ending the era of the 2-liter turbo-diesel engine, the Compass introduces a new engine derived from the Ram Rampage in the Longitude, Overland, and Blackhawk versions. This transition reflects a push towards more efficient and environmentally friendly engines, a growing trend in the global automotive market.

Jeep Compass 2025: the new redesign will be offered in Brazil with a new engine

The new 2025 Compass will offer the 1.3-liter T 270 turbo flex engine in the Sport, Longitude, S, and Limited trims, capable of delivering a power of 180 hp with gasoline and 185 hp with ethanol, demonstrating Stellantis brand’s adaptability to the diverse needs of the Brazilian market. This engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, but there’s speculation about a possible combination of 4×4 traction and a 9-speed automatic transmission, as already seen in the Renegade.

A revolutionary aspect of the new version is the introduction of the Bio-Hybrid e-DCT technology, placing the American manufacturer at the forefront of the hybrid SUV sector. This technology, which uses two electric powertrains with a voltage between 12V and 48V, allows the vehicle to operate in fully electric mode or combination with the internal combustion engine, offering a significant increase in both power and torque.

Looking ahead to 2026, the arrival of the new generation of the Jeep Compass is expected, based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform. This platform change suggests a significant evolution in performance and features of the Sport Utility Vehicle, keeping the current Compass in line and positioning the new model between the current generation and the Commander.

The 2025 Jeep Compass represents a significant turning point for the American manufacturer in the SUV market, combining advanced technologies and innovative design to meet the growing demands of an audience increasingly focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. With its new features and characteristics, the Jeep Compass is ready to redefine the standards of its segment in the Brazilian market and reaffirm the brand’s position as a leader in the industry.