Jeep celebrates 85 years in Brazil with special Avenger and Renegade editions

Jeep is bringing the Avenger and Renegade 85th Anniversary editions to Brazilian dealerships, priced at R$142,990, or about $27,800, for the Avenger and R$167,690, or about $32,600, for the Renegade. Both limited editions add equipment and unique finishes to the Longitude trims, launching an anniversary program that will later expand to the Compass and Commander.

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Jeep marks 85 years with upgraded Avenger and Renegade models

The Renegade 85th Anniversary combines a panoramic roof with two-tone paint and a black upper section. Inside, leather upholstery features Mayan Gold stitching, with the same color appearing on the door panels and dashboard. Jeep also adds black finishes to the steering wheel and gear selector.

The equipment list includes blind-spot monitoring, which helps detect vehicles approaching from the side, and an electrochromic rearview mirror that reduces glare from headlights behind the vehicle. A rain sensor controls the windshield wipers, while automatic headlights complement the driver-assistance features already available on the SUV.

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The Renegade uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that drivers can also control through steering-wheel-mounted paddles. Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance come alongside driver-fatigue detection and six airbags.

The Avenger 85th Anniversary instead uses the turbocharged T200 engine with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, a configuration specific to the Brazilian market. Jeep focuses many of the upgrades on technology, adding Matrix headlights and a 360-degree camera that works with front parking sensors to make maneuvering easier.

The Jeep Adventure Intelligence system integrates ChatGPT into the voice assistant, while a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster sits alongside a 10-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The equipment list also includes adaptive cruise control and wireless smartphone charging.

Outside, the Avenger stands out with illuminated seven-slot grille elements and 18-inch wheels with a matte-black finish. A black roof mirrors the treatment used on the Renegade, while Mayan Gold interior accents and dedicated anniversary badges complete the special edition.

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Jeep has already started distributing both models through its Brazilian dealer network as it expands its electrified lineup in the country. Hugo Domingues, head of Jeep for South America, linked the anniversary celebrations to the local launch of the Avenger and the latest Renegade updates.

Jeep will announce pricing and specifications for the upcoming Compass and Commander 85th Anniversary editions separately. The prices listed for the Avenger and Renegade apply only to the Brazilian market.