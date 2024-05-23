Jeep Avenger 4xe has been unveiled: everything you need to know

Jeep has unveiled the new Avenger 4xe. Building on the success of the Avenger since its launch, this latest addition marks the pinnacle of the compact SUV range, exemplifying Jeep’s legacy as a leading company in the world of SUVs, bringing more fun, more freedom, and more Avenger to the world.

Jeep Avenger 4xe combines the distinctive look, compactness, and versatility with the performance of Jeep’s integrated all-wheel drive system

“The Avenger is one of Jeep’s greatest success stories in Europe with over 90,000 orders, of which nearly 30% are fully electric. With this success, the Jeep Avenger 4xe will become the new benchmark in the B-SUV segment, offering exclusive design and high performance, representing the full expression of Jeep’s all-wheel drive tradition,” said Eric Laforge of Jeep Europe.

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger 4xe represents much more than a simple expansion of the brand’s product range: it symbolizes a strategic response to the ever-evolving needs of customers. Through meticulous attention to detail, the Avenger 4xe seamlessly integrates the timeless appeal of Jeep’s brand design and functionality with cutting-edge technological advancements, delivering a unique driving experience.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe has been designed to appeal to a diverse target audience: from outdoor enthusiasts to those who love and practice sports. 4×4 owners who don’t want to give up the extra traction and safety of all-wheel drive, and urban customers who need a compact car on weekdays but love outdoor adventures on weekends.

The new Jeep Avenger 4xe powertrain perfectly combines the advantages of a hybrid system with cutting-edge AWD technology. At its core is a dynamic 48V hybrid system with a robust 1.2-liter turbo engine that produces 136 HP, complemented by two 21 kW electric motors positioned at both the front and rear of the vehicle. Paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that can operate in fully electric mode at low speeds thanks to the integrated electric motor, this configuration not only amplifies the fun that Jeep enthusiasts crave but also ensures a superior level of performance at all times with the E-Boost function in sport mode.

The new powertrain has a maximum power of 136 HP and reaches speeds of up to 194 km/h (+10 km/h compared to the front-wheel drive E-Hybrid model) with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. The 4xe powertrain sets new standards in the Avenger’s hybrid range, delivering maximum power and torque with 36 HP and 25 Nm more than the FWD e-Hybrid version, resulting in faster acceleration and a higher top speed. Other enhancements include improved off-road angles, increased ground clearance of 10 mm, and the ability to wade through water up to 400 mm deep.

The new transmission, combined with the 22.7:1 reduction gear on the rear axle, delivers exceptional torque to the rear wheel of 1,900 Nm and offers unparalleled traction. This capability allows it to overcome inclines of nearly 40% on challenging terrain such as gravel and up to 20% when the front axle has no traction.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe is equipped with an intelligent all-wheel drive system that ensures 4×4 capability is always available when needed. At low speeds, up to 30 km/h, traction is permanent on all four wheels with a 50:50 split. At medium speeds (from 30 to 90 km/h), rear axle traction is activated only when necessary. The rear electric motor always remains connected to the rear wheels, even at zero Nm torque, for sudden needs.

When all-wheel drive is activated, torque distribution is based on actual demand with a possible split of up to 50:50. At high speeds (over 90 km/h), front-wheel drive becomes permanent and the rear electric motor disengages from the axle to minimize fuel consumption.

A unique feature of the Avenger 4xe is the innovative multi-link rear suspension developed by Jeep. This feature, typical of larger vehicles, improves rear axle articulation, resulting in increased comfort on uneven roads.

During the design of the Avenger 4xe, Jeep prioritized vehicle protection. At first glance, the renewed external elements attract attention, including the redesigned fog lights that are positioned slightly higher and outward, improving vehicle visibility at night. The roof rails and rear tow hook are also new, completing the vehicle’s robust character.

The front and rear bumpers are made of “moulded-in-color” material – an injection molding process of plastic with which fully colored components are efficiently produced – with a scratch-resistant surface and feature a higher and distinctive trim that protects the front of the vehicle. protects the vehicle from impacts. In addition, key components such as the lower front grille and radar are further protected by sturdy, vertically protruding elements in the bumper, ensuring durability and longevity in challenging environments. The Jeep Avenger 4xe also features the new optional hood decal, made of matte material to avoid unpleasant sun glare while driving.

Inside, the Avenger 4xe impresses with a variety of innovative features that increase comfort. The new model features new seats made from unconventional materials, completely washable and durable, twice as durable as conventional materials and therefore perfect for adventurers who love wide open spaces. Standard M+S tires provide reliable traction in a variety of weather conditions, with optional 3PMSF All Terrain tires available for better grip on challenging terrain. The rims will also be black to ensure aesthetic appeal regardless of the terrain they will be used on.

These innovative improvements also strengthen its already excellent off-road capabilities. With improved off-road angles with a front approach of 22°, ramp of 21°, and rear departure angle of 35°, as well as an increased ground clearance of 210 mm, the Avenger 4xe redefines the boundaries of B-segment adventure. Moreover, with an increased water wading capacity of up to 400 mm, the Avenger 4xe allows riders to safely conquer even difficult terrain. Orders for the new Jeep Avenger 4xe will begin by the fourth quarter of 2024.