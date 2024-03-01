Opel Grandland Hybrid: the flagship SUV goes Hybrid

The new Opel Grandland Hybrid hits the market with several exciting innovations in the hybrid SUV segment, marking a distinctive offering from the German manufacturer.

This model positions itself as a sporty and elegant alternative, perfect both as a company car and as a practical, comfortable vehicle for an active lifestyle. The Grandland ensures responsible driving pleasure with a wide selection of propulsion alternatives, now enriched by the new Hybrid variant with 48V technology.

Opel Grandland Hybrid: introducing the new 48V mild hybrid version

With a starting price of 36,120 euros in Germany, the new Grandland Hybrid presents an extremely attractive proposition on the market. Hybrid technology offers significant benefits, especially for those new to electrified mobility and for routes characterized by frequent stop-and-go.

Compared to 100% internal combustion versions, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions have been reduced by about 15%. At low speeds, the Opel Grandland Hybrid allows for zero-emission driving, with the battery recharging during deceleration, thus eliminating the need for external charging via a power socket or charging station. The compact arrangement of the hybrid system also ensures that there is no loss of space in the cabin.

Patrick Dinger, head of Opel Germany, emphasized how the new Hybrid variant combines all the typical qualities of Opel’s flagship SUV, from cutting-edge technologies like the optional Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Matrix headlights to an extremely comfortable cabin.

The powertrain includes a lithium-ion battery that automatically recharges under certain driving conditions and the new 1.2-liter PureTech turbo petrol engine. This three-cylinder, specifically developed for hybrid use, is paired with a new 6-speed electrified dual-clutch transmission and a 28 HP (21 kW) electric motor.

Thanks to the combination of petrol and electric engines, the consumption and CO2 emissions of the new Opel Grandland Hybrid are reduced by 15% compared to those of a non-electrified Grandland with a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. Depending on driving preferences, Grandland Hybrid drivers can choose between three modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. From a standstill, acceleration up to 100 km/h occurs in 10 seconds, with a top speed that can reach 200 km/h.

In addition to driving efficiency, the Hybrid model also stands out for its practicality. Thanks to the compact design, drivers can fully exploit the cargo capacity up to 1652 liters. It also offers a towing capacity of up to 1250 kg.

The cabin of the new Grandland Hybrid is enhanced by a fully digital 12-inch instrument panel, providing a clear view of hybrid-specific details, including energy flows, battery charge status, and percentages of electric mode travel. There’s also an infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.