Jeep Wagoneer S: official debut date revealed

Jeep has announced that the Wagoneer S will be officially unveiled on May 30th in New York. Ahead of the official presentation, Jeep has published a new video titled “Surpass Yourself” on its official YouTube channel. The teaser shows the first moving images of the brand new, all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first global BEV, which will initially be launched in the United States and Canada.

Jeep Wagoneer S to officially debut on May 30th

Jeep Wagoneer S has been talked about for some time. The Jeep vehicle has been previewed by some teaser images in recent months. Then, more recently, the first uncovered images leaked on the web, perhaps slipping from the Stellantis group and immediately removed from the web. Recently, Jeep itself showed other images of its new model, which was initially thought to be only electric but apparently could also have some versions equipped with a combustion engine, as anticipated by CEO Antonio Filosa himself.

Jeep Wagoneer S will debut in North America, while in Europe it should arrive during the first half of next year. The images show the similarity of the production model to the concept car shown in recent years. The vehicle features a seven-bar, LED-illuminated Jeep grille that connects the slim headlights and the “Wagoneer” lettering on the hood.

The side view reveals large alloy wheels, trapezoidal wheel arches, and additional “Wagoneer” lettering on the front doors, while at the rear there is an integrated spoiler and a full-width rear light bar. Two images of the Jeep Wagoneer S interior reveal a dual-panel panoramic sunroof and four color digital screens that extend across the dashboard.

It is believed that the first global electric Jeep, as the small Jeep Avenger is not sold in all regions, is the Jeep Wagoneer S, which will use an STLA Large platform shared with Maserati, Dodge, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo vehicles. Jeep has confirmed that it will have a power of 600 HP (447 kW) and a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 3.5 seconds, with production starting in the second quarter of 2024.