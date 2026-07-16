Jeep Compass 4xe proves its capability in a spectacular off-road video

The new Jeep Compass 4xe returns to Sardinia, Italy, for the second episode of Capability Stories, a four-part video series in which Jeep demonstrates how the electric SUV performs in real-world conditions. After tackling dunes in the first film, which focused on Sand & Mud mode, the action now moves through forests, streams, and rocky sections.

On this route, the all-wheel-drive system must cope with uneven surfaces, steep gradients, and sudden changes in traction. Low-speed control and precise torque distribution matter far more than outright speed.

Jeep Compass 4xe puts its 375-hp electric all-wheel drive to the test

The Jeep Compass 4xe featured in the video sits at the top of the electric range and uses two motors. A 157-kW unit powers the front axle, while a 132-kW motor drives the rear, producing a combined 375 hp. The system sends power to all four wheels without a conventional mechanical connection between the axles.

The electronics can therefore adjust torque rapidly according to the available grip. At the rear, the electric motor works with a 14:1 reduction gear that can deliver up to 3,100 Nm to the wheels after gear multiplication. This figure proves particularly useful at low speeds on rocks, mud, or steep climbs.

Jeep claims the SUV can climb a 20% gradient even when the front wheels lose traction, thanks to continuous control of wheel slip and weight transfer.

The 4xe sits 10 millimeters higher than other Compass versions and offers approach, breakover, and departure angles of 28, 17, and 31 degrees respectively. Jeep also quotes a wading depth of 480 millimeters.

The Selec-Terrain system includes Auto, Sport, Sand & Mud, Snow, and 4×4 Lock modes. Jeep designed the latter for routes where grip levels change constantly.

Fabio Catone, head of Jeep for Enlarged Europe, explained that the company created the series to show the Compass 4xe’s traction and versatility through real footage. After the first two episodes in Sardinia, Capability Stories will continue with additional terrain and driving modes.