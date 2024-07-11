Lancia: Renaissance in Spain with the new Ypsilon and new plan

A long-awaited comeback, Lancia is back in style with 10 new showrooms in major Spanish cities, accompanied by 19 after-sales service garages to guarantee you a worry-free driving experience.

The new Lancia Ypsilon is now also in Spain

At last, the Lancia brand is able to make its long-awaited return to Spain, marking an important and decisive step in terms of the Renaissance Plan. For those who are unaware, the Renaissance Plan has been composed of key moments in recent years for the brand. These included the reaffirmation of the 10-year strategy, the second step was the announcement of the brand in Europe and the reform in the new organization in the first six markets, and the reveal of the new logo and the new Corporate Design division.

With this plan, this brand now reopens its doors in the country with 10 new showrooms and 19 after-sales service centers in major Spanish cities. This comeback was represented by the presentation of the New Lancia Ypsilon, which comes to make its mark on the market as a reference car in its segment.

New Lancia Ypsilon certainly stands out for its elegant and refined design, which very clearly represents the brand’s identity. As for its interior, the car provides a very comfortable and connected environment, thanks to a dual 10.25-inch display and Level 2 autonomous driving, both optionals that come standard. Free2move Charge technology, on the other hand, ensures easy and personalized charging of the car.

New Lancia Ypsilon is available to the public in hybrid and electric versions, so as to offer customers a drive that is completely efficient and above all environmentally friendly. The complete range consists of three different types of equipment, each of them targeted to meet different needs of each customer.

In addition to these cars, the brand also wants to express its sporty soul. In fact, the high-performance version Lancia Ypsilon HF represents the emblem of Lancia’s return to the world of competition as well. The Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF, on the other hand, officially marked the brand’s return to car rallies in Italy starting next year.

Lancia’s Renaissance Plan in Spain

Lancia brand CEO Luca Napolitano confirmed that this is an important date for Lancia’s Renaissance Plan in the Spanish country, as it has long occupied the role of a key nation in terms of the brand’s business. Now Lancia can boast a solid distribution network and ongoing support from a highly trained and certified team. The CEO concluded that the path taken, is the correct one to make the Lancia brand desirable, highly respected and also credible in the premium segment of the European continent.

Olivier Quilichini, Stellantis Premium Cluster Director for Spain and Portugal also announced the brand’s return with great enthusiasm. He also added that with the New Lancia Ypsilon, the brand reconfirms its position as a reference in the premium segment. Therefore, at the present time Lancia’s return to Spain is only the beginning of a new chapter that is foretold to be full of success.