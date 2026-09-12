Stellantis may expand Hordain with new van, more automation and in-house production

A new commercial vehicle program could bring more than €1 billion in Stellantis investment to France, with a large share of the money potentially going to the Hordain plant. Bloomberg reported the plan, which Stellantis has not officially announced. The broader program would also include research and development work at other French sites.

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Stellantis could invest more than €1 billion in France for new commercial vehicle program

The proposal would change both the product lineup and the way Hordain operates. Stellantis is considering bringing some work now handled by suppliers back inside the factory while also increasing automation. The company would use that combination to improve efficiency and reduce its dependence on outside production for certain processes.

Launching the new van would therefore come with a wider overhaul of manufacturing operations. Bringing more work in-house would require new equipment and changes to the way materials and components move through the plant. Greater automation could help Stellantis control the additional cost of those activities and make the new setup more competitive.

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Hordain already specializes in midsize commercial vehicles. The plant builds models from the Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy, Opel Vivaro and Fiat Scudo families, with several configurations and powertrain options. A new model would therefore join an established commercial-vehicle operation, although the factory would still need upgrades for the product and the additional manufacturing processes.

The inclusion of research and development spending also suggests a broader program than a simple factory equipment upgrade. According to Bloomberg, the investment would support both vehicle development and production preparation across several French locations. The report does not identify which Stellantis brands would use the new project or when production could begin.

This program remains separate from the investment Stellantis has already announced for Mulhouse, where new electric and hybrid Peugeot models will arrive from 2029. The two plans involve different factories and product families within a French manufacturing network that also includes Sochaux and Rennes. Together, those four major plants produced around 661,000 vehicles in 2025.

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Confirmation of the Hordain program would provide a clearer picture of how Stellantis plans to renew its van lineup and organize French production over the next several years. Key details still remain unknown, including how the company would divide the investment, which activities it would bring back in-house and how it would introduce the new model without disrupting ongoing production.