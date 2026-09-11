Stellantis CEO Filosa sees a car market split in two: “The US on one side, the rest of the world on the other”

Stellantis will develop products for the United States primarily through its own local engineering resources, while Europe will continue to rely partly on partnerships with Chinese automakers. Antonio Filosa outlined that approach at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference, describing a widening gap between the US market and the other regions where Stellantis operates.

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Stellantis splits its strategy between the US and Europe as Filosa draws a clear line

The CEO linked that difference to both customer preferences and political and trade conditions. The United States remains a crucial source of profit for Stellantis, but it also requires a dedicated approach to products and technology. Filosa therefore believes the company cannot simply transfer solutions developed elsewhere into vehicles aimed at American customers.

Filosa also clarified that the agreements with Leapmotor and Dongfeng do not include products for the US market. Stellantis will keep engineering and development for America in-house, while its Chinese partners may contribute to programs aimed at other regions. The distinction therefore affects not only the vehicles themselves, but also where and how Stellantis develops them.

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In Europe, these partnerships help reduce development times while sharing investment and technology. The agreement with Dongfeng, for example, includes production of Voyah electric vehicles at the Rennes plant in France. Stellantis can use part of the available capacity at the factory, while Dongfeng gains industrial access to the European market through an existing production site.

Corporate structure also plays an important role in the strategy. Filosa pointed to Leapmotor International, in which Stellantis holds a 51 percent stake, as a possible model for deeper cooperation with Dongfeng. The group wants to retain majority control in joint initiatives while continuing to develop its own brands and product portfolio.

Relations with Washington make these partnerships more sensitive even when they focus on other regions. The Trump administration has criticized Ford’s European joint venture with Geely, arguing that it could help Chinese automakers expand internationally. Ford has defended the partnership as a response to changing market conditions and a way to make its operations faster and more efficient.

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The result for Stellantis is a more clearly divided regional strategy. In Europe, partnerships can help design and build new vehicles. In the United States, the group intends to rely on its own engineering and avoid extending joint projects with Chinese partners into the American market.