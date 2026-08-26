GLH: Dodge killed the Hornet to build a “muscle hatch” that cctually deserves the name

Dodge is digging deep into its historical archive of aggressive acronyms, pulling out a badge that once made modest 1980s economy cars surprisingly terrifying. The iconic “Goes Like Hell” moniker, originally forged when Carroll Shelby helped transform the mild-mannered Dodge Omni into the 175-horsepower Omni GLH and legendary GLH-S, is officially returning for the 2028 model year.

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Expected to step into the quiet void left by the rapidly departed Dodge Hornet, this upcoming release isn’t just another compact crossover. Stellantis is officially dubbing it a “muscle hatch” that translates to low-slung, boxy, and aggressive proportions that subtly borrow design cues from the long-remembered 2006 Dodge Hornet concept.

Underneath its nostalgic sheet metal sits Stellantis’s highly adaptable STLA One platform. Dodge appears to be taking a refreshingly loud detour. The STLA One architecture “works” to house combustion, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains on the same basic skeleton, allowing Dodge to prioritize high-performance internal combustion engines for the GLH.

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According to preliminary reports from Car and Driver, the base model might feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder putting down a respectable 268 HP.

For enthusiasts who feel 268 HP is merely warm, Dodge has already explicitly confirmed that an official SRT variant is in the pipeline. Unofficial estimates suggest this extreme trim could draw power from a heavily breathed-upon four-cylinder Hurricane engine pushing past the 300-horsepower mark to around 324 HP.

To make the proposition even more tempting, Stellantis has hinted at a targeted starting price below $39,000, while industry estimates suggest entry-level versions could land closer to the $32,000 to $35,000 window.

If Dodge can deliver a lightweight, high-output hatchback at an accessible price point, resurrecting Carroll Shelby’s legendary naming convention will be a genuinely violent return to form. The original Omni proved that raw power and light curb weight could elevate mundane commuter cars into cult icons. If the 2028 GLH stays true to these early specifications, “Goes Like Hell” will once again be an accurate description rather than just a brave slogan.