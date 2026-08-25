2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown sells for just $45,000 despite its rarity

A 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Shakedown sold for $45,000 on Bring a Trailer after covering around 9,000 miles. The same car originally cost $69,015 when new, according to the factory window sticker included with the sale. The auction result therefore represents a $24,015 drop in nominal value over three years, excluding fees and any post-purchase costs. That works out to an apparent depreciation of roughly 34.8% compared with the documented original price.

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2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown loses nearly $24,000 in value and sells for $45,000

The result stands out because the Shakedown belongs to Dodge’s Last Call series, created to mark the end of the previous Challenger generation. Dodge built 1,000 examples, split between Pitch Black and Destroyer Grey. The car sold at auction wears Pitch Black paint with gray and red stripes that continue toward the rear and finish with Shakedown graphics on the spoiler.

Under the Shaker hood sits a naturally aspirated 392-cubic-inch, 6.4-liter Hemi V8 producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. A six-speed Tremec manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels, a combination that has become increasingly rare among modern high-performance cars.

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The equipment list also includes Widebody Competition suspension with adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes, Launch Control and Line Lock, giving the Shakedown more than just a limited-edition appearance package.

The wider body accommodates black 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, while hood pins and a large front splitter complete the exterior. The splitter still carries its yellow protective guards. Inside, heated and ventilated seats combine Nappa leather with Alcantara, alongside Demonic Red seat belts and carbon-fiber trim. An 8.4-inch Uconnect system, navigation and an Alpine audio system add everyday comfort to the performance-focused package.

The Carfax report shows no accidents or damage, and the no-reserve auction ended after 21 bids. One sale alone does not define the market value of every Shakedown, since mileage, condition and specification can significantly affect individual prices.

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Still, this was a completed transaction rather than an unsold asking price, making the $45,000 result a useful real-world reference. Limited production and Last Call status do not automatically guarantee appreciation above the original MSRP, especially once an example has accumulated regular road mileage.