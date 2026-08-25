Dodge Charger SIXPACK Scat Pack launches in Mexico with 550 hp and just 50 units

The Dodge Charger SIXPACK Scat Pack is making its Mexican debut through an initial run limited to 50 units, all finished in Bludicrous Blue and priced from 1,489,900 pesos, or about $87,900. The launch brings the eighth-generation muscle car to Mexico in its most powerful gasoline configuration currently available, alongside the electric Charger Daytona already included in the international lineup.

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Dodge brings the Charger SIXPACK Scat Pack to Mexico

The liftback body separates this Charger from traditional coupes with a conventional trunk. Cargo capacity reaches 644 liters with the rear seats in place and 1,059 liters after folding them down. Inside, a 16-inch digital instrument cluster works alongside a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system and a head-up display. Nappa leather and Alcantara seats offer heating and ventilation, while an 18-speaker Alpine audio system completes the cabin.

The engine also creates a direct industrial connection with Mexico because Stellantis builds the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output inline-six at its Saltillo plant. Twin turbochargers help the engine produce 550 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed TorqueFlite 880RE automatic transmission. Drivers can also switch to rear-wheel drive through a dedicated mode.

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Dodge claims a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds, a quarter-mile run of 12.2 seconds at 114 mph, and a top speed of 177 mph (285 km/h). Multiple drive modes adjust throttle response, transmission behavior, steering and electronic controls, allowing the Charger to switch between everyday driving and more aggressive performance settings.

Launch Control and Line Lock assist hard launches and rear-tire warmups, while 305/35 ZR20 Goodyear tires provide grip and six-piston Brembo front brakes handle stopping duties.

The gasoline Charger also distinguishes itself from the electric Daytona through hood extractors, different airflow management and dual exhaust outlets. The active exhaust system uses electronic valves to alter the sound according to the selected driving mode while keeping noise more subdued during normal trips.

Mexican-market Chargers come from the Windsor plant in Canada, a detail that could become more important if the new tariffs proposed by Donald Trump take effect in 2027. Their Hurricane engines, however, come from Saltillo.

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The initial allocation of 50 units applies only to the launch. Dodge has not yet confirmed whether additional batches, colors or versions will follow.