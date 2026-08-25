1969 Dodge Charger sells with no reserve, but bidders won’t even go past $3,999

A 1969 Dodge Charger has appeared on eBay with a starting bid of just $3,999.99 and no reserve, an unusually low figure for one of the most desirable American cars of the era. The photos quickly explain the price, however, as the car has suffered extensive body damage and can only leave its current location on a trailer.

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This 1969 Dodge Charger costs less than $4,000, and the photos explain why

The seller attributes the condition to previous front-end damage and claims the frame remains intact, but any serious buyer would need a direct inspection from an experienced restorer. Before starting bodywork, the new owner would have to verify that the structure still retains the correct geometry and strength. Missing parts could also push restoration costs far beyond the initial purchase price and quickly turn an apparent bargain into an expensive project.

The most interesting detail in the listing is the 383 V8, which the seller describes as matching the car’s original configuration. The ad provides no evidence about whether the engine runs, its internal condition or how many accessories remain with it, so the presence of the V8 alone does not reveal how much of the original mechanical package can actually be saved.

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An automatic transmission accompanies the engine, while the listing shows 167,845 miles on the odometer. That number requires some caution on a car built before modern six-digit odometers became standard, making it difficult to determine the Charger’s true lifetime mileage from the display alone.

The 1969 Charger lineup offered a wide range of engines, starting with a six-cylinder and extending to the 440 V8 and legendary 426 Hemi in the most performance-focused versions. The 383 occupied the middle of the range and already delivered the kind of performance buyers expected from a muscle car. That makes this example more interesting than a base-engine Charger if the seller’s description proves accurate.

The car currently sits in Hollywood, Alabama, and at the time of publication the listing had not received a single bid despite attracting more than 40 watchers. With no reserve, the highest bidder could technically buy it at the $3,999.99 opening price. The real cost, however, will only become clear after someone inspects the structure, evaluates the extent of corrosion and verifies the documents and drivetrain.

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A properly restored 1969 Charger can command substantial money, but this example appears to need an enormous amount of work. At this point, the biggest question is whether enough of the car survives to make a full restoration financially worthwhile.