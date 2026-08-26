Dodge is officially attempting the ultimate automotive tightrope walk: convincing traditional muscle car diehards that swapping a thundering V8 for a twin-turbocharged straight-six is actually an upgrade.

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Speaking with Automotive News, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear outlined the brand’s pivot under the corporate “Fast Lane 2030” plan, led globally by Antonio Filosa. At the tip of this mechanical spear sits the new Charger Super Bee, a track-honed sedan rocking the Hurricane inline-six engine in both 420-horsepower Six-Pack and 550-horsepower High Output trims. Delivering a staggering 200 HP per liter, Dodge insists this isn’t just a nostalgic sticker package, but a ground-up engineering effort that cleared every grueling SRT torture test.

Roadkill match racers on Woodward Avenue have already squeezed over 1,000 wheel-horsepower out of the engine block. Direct Connection is rolling out factory-backed parts to build 750-to-1,000-horsepower daily drivers. Oddly enough, this five-passenger muscle machine also doubles as a stealth practical vehicle, featuring selectable rear- or all-wheel drive and a hidden rear hatchback that offers SUV-rivaling cargo volume.

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Sales for the gas-powered Charger Six-Pack are already hitting new peaks, supported by a mandatory multi-city dealer track tour designed to teach salespeople how to handle actual cornering forces.

Meanwhile, the battery-electric Charger Daytona sits quietly in the background. While available for order, Dodge is smartly dialing back EV production to flood the market with high-demand internal combustion models. Thanks to a multi-energy platform, production can pivot to EVs if demand on the coasts or in Europe ever spikes. In the meantime, Dodge is tackling early software glitches with dealer flashes while hyping the Super Bee, R/T, and Scat Pack through tire-smoking drift rides at Barrett-Jackson.

Looking downstream, Dodge aims to capture younger buyers with the upcoming GLH hot hatch. After the promising Hornet was cut short by tariff headaches just as momentum built, Dodge plans to avoid past blunders by offering an affordable, best-in-class performance entry point rather than a bland crossover clone.

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Coupled with record-breaking Durango sales and secret SRT projects brewing behind closed doors, Dodge is proving that while the V8 era may be sunsetting, loud, unapologetic tire destruction is staying strictly on the menu.